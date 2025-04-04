 Skip to main content
Some retailers are already ignoring Switch 2’s game pricing

By
Donkey Kong punches an enemy in Donkey Kong Bananza.
Nintendo

Fan backlash to Nintendo’s over-the-top Switch 2 gaming pricing has been immediate and extensive, and some retailers have already begun to ignore the suggested MSRP of games. Jon Cartwright reports on Bluesky that certain EU retailers are pricing games at 60 Euros instead of the recommended 80 Euros, listing both Donkey Kong Bonanza and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition as examples.

It’s easy to forget that MSRP stands for “manufacturer suggested retail price” and isn’t a guideline that has to be followed under all circumstances. It’s rare that retailers vary from this structure except during sales events. After fans spammed the phrase “drop the price” in a live Nintendo stream, however, someone clearly decided the starting price was just too high.

It’s unknown whether or not retailers in the United States and the rest of the world might follow suit. Other reports say that retailers in countries like Spain and Italy are sticking to Nintendo’s suggested pricing, but there’s a chance public sentiment could influence local retailers or even Nintendo itself.

https://bsky.app/profile/jon.gvg.io/post/3lly5qo3lec2c

The recently announced titles are less expensive when purchased digitally versus physically. While that offers some money-saving benefits, it also makes it harder for fans who prefer physical titles to afford the same product. However, this could be a non issue, as recent reports indicate certain Switch 2 physical game carts are empty — even after inserting the cart, the game must still be downloaded from the cloud.

Physical media feels like it’s dying a slow, prolonged death, and this recent development only adds to that sense. However, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. If your physical games are stolen, they’re lost — but if the physical cart contained only a code to unlock the game, then you will still have access to the content through your Nintendo account.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
