A job listing posted by Sony in Japan confirms that the company is working on a next-generation VR headset, which may be the PlayStation VR 2.

The Japanese listing, which was spotted by UploadVR, is looking for someone to take charge of a team of about 15 people that will work on the development and design of the housing and lens barrel for a next-generation VR head-mounted display, according to Google Translate.

There is no mention of the specific product that the team will be working on, but it could possibly be the PlayStation VR 2. However, as UploadVR pointed out, the listing is under the wider Sony Corp. and not under Sony Interactive Entertainment, which runs the PlayStation division. The job description also mentions that it is for the development of a device “with a view to five years from now.” This raises the possibility that the VR headset in the works is not the PlayStation VR 2, but rather a different device altogether, or perhaps even the PlayStation VR 3.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sony for confirmation on whether the job listing is for the development of the PlayStation VR 2, or another VR headset. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

PlayStation VR 2 rumors

A Sony patent filing that was spotted last year suggested that the PlayStation VR 2 will look very similar to its predecessor, but with upgrades that include two built-in cameras in the front, a built-in camera at the back, and another one in the Move controller. The patent also reveals the possibility of the VR headset going wireless, as well as an augmented reality mode.

The PlayStation VR 2 is expected to arrive in the future for the PlayStation 5, which will launch this holiday season. Research firm DFC Intelligence expects Sony’s next-generation console to outsell Microsoft’s Xbox Series X by a 2-to-1 margin.

