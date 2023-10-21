 Skip to main content
All Prowler Stash locations in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

After the events of Miles Morales, the Prowler has officially retired by the time Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 begins. While he can’t help Miles out in action anymore, his uncle still has some secrets in store for his super-powered nephew. Before he was forced to hang up his hood, Prowler had a series of resource caches stashed all over the city. With him no longer able to make use of them, he tells you how to find and open them to get the goodies inside. This is one of the best ways to get your hands on Rare Tech parts needed for upgrades in the game. Let’s track down all these hidden Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2.

All Prowler Stash locations

A map of new york in spider man 2.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

There are nine total Prowler Stashes in Spider-Man 2, with some locked until you get to certain points in the story to keep you from looting them all at once. Once you get close, you will see a section of a building, almost always the rooftop, glowing in an outline of the zone where the stash is. Enter and solve the little puzzle to find and grab the rewards. Here is where you can find each stash:

Astoria – 1

Upper west side – 1

Downtown Queens -1

Midtown – 1

Hell’s Kitchen – 1

Greenwich – 1

Little Odessa -1

Williamsburg – 1

Downtown Brooklyn -1

Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to fast travel in Spider-Man 2
A fleet of drones flying towards new york.

There are few games that are as fun to simply move around in as Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Between the silky smooth swinging and new wingsuits, the expanded New York map is a Spider-Man's playground. However, with the addition of an all-new section of the map, getting all the way from one end to the other will start to become a time-consuming process. As fun as traversal is, there will be times when you're doing sidequests or cleaning up collectibles that you'll just want to get where you need to be and skip the trip. Spider-Man 2 pushes the PlayStation 5's SSD to the limits with near-instant fast travel, but it takes a bit of work before you're able to use it.
How to unlock fast travel

Fast travel is not only locked by default, but must be earned for each of the game's individual boroughs. Each section of the map has a completion ranking that fills up as you perform activities within it, such as sidequests, photo-ops, Marko's Memories, stop crimes, and more. Each will boost the total level, with three rewards tied to set points. The first will give you some Rare Tech Parts, but it's the second one we're after. Once you hit about 50% completion, you will unlock the option to fast travel in that specific zone. You will need to repeat the process for each borough to fully unlock the map.

Read more
Spider-Man 2 preload guide: release time, file size, and preorder
Peter and Miles leaping in the air in the city.

Peter and Miles are all suited up and ready to take on Kraven, Venom, and any other villains that threaten the new and improved New York when Spider-Man 2 arrives on October 20. This PS5 exclusive is shaping up to be one of the fall's biggest titles, which is saying something considering the competition. Still, everyone is waiting to finally feel that sensation of swinging through the buildings once again, and the wait is finally almost over. Even though the game will let you fast travel and switch between characters instantly, downloading the game itself is another story. We'll help you swing right into the game by sharing all the preload information you need on Spider-Man 2.
Spider-Man 2 release time

There's no concrete time for when Spider-Man 2 will unlock as of yet, but it could possibly be 12 a.m. PT or ET on October 20. Once Insomniac or Sony clarifies the specific launch time for the game, we will update this article.
Spider-Man 2 file size
Spider-Man 2 will take up a good chunk of your storage space at 98BG in size. If you need to make some room, do so now.
Spider-Man 2 preload options

Read more
All Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After the massive worlds of the last three titles, it is nice to be back to a more intimate setting with Assassin's Creed Mirage. While not nearly as large as previous games, Baghdad is still dense with activities and collectibles to find. Among the loot and outfits are a special set of Lost Books hidden across the map. These are not only great to find for the rewards you can get, but also necessary if you want to fully complete each district in the game for the Explorer and Scholar trophies and achievements. Even with eagle vision at Basim's disposal, finding these Lost Books isn't going to be an easy task. Follow our lead and we will make sure you find all the Lost Book locations in Assassin's Creed Mirage undetected.
All Lost Book locations

There are technically seven Lost Books to find in Assassin's Creed Mirage, but only six are required for the quest tied to them. Collecting certain ones will give you a skill point as a reward, but not all. Turn them all in to Al-Jahiz to complete the quest. Note that some books can't be collected until you've gone far enough into the story to unlock the areas where they are hidden.
Harbiyah
There are two books in this district to find.

Read more