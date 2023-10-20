 Skip to main content
How to get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2

Jesse Lennox
By

The amount of upgrade materials in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 can make your head spin at times. From all the different tokens, parts, and plain skill points, it can be hard to keep them all straight, let alone where you find each one. The game does a decent job of letting you know what rewards any activity on the map will give you by highlighting it, but when you’re hunting for Rare Tech Parts it can be a pain to slowly scroll around looking for a way to snag some. Plus, if you want to be efficient in getting them, it will take even longer. Here is how you can get Rare Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2 so you can get your upgrades done and save the day.

Best ways to get Rare Tech Parts

Technically Rare Tech Parts aren’t any harder to get than other collectables like City Tokens, but are “rare” because you get them in much smaller quantities than normal Tech Parts. If you’re hunting for them, your first stop should be any of the Prowler Stashes. These unlock very early in the story after Miles talks to his uncle and is sent to one to demonstrate how they work. Once you know how to solve the little environmental puzzles, they won’t take you too long to get through, and they continue to appear as you move through the story. You get three for each you open.

Hunter Blinds are your next best source for Rare Tech Parts, giving five for any you complete, and are basically the opposite of Prowler Stashes. Instead of a little environmental puzzle to solve, these are combat (or stealth) focused encounters, so you can swap between them to add some variety to your Rare Tech Parts grind!

Later into the game you also unlock a new side-obective called Unidentified Targets. Each one of these you do is worth four Rare Tech Parts.

As a passive reward, the first rank City Reward you get for doing any tasks within a specific district also gives you a few Rare Tech Parts. This isn’t a great way to go if you need them immediately but is a nice way to always get some as you do other objectives.

