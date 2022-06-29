 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Star Ocean: The Divine Force release date makes October even more crowded

Joseph Yaden
By

Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch on October 27, as revealed by publisher Square Enix. The release date announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, showing off more of the characters in action.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the next mainline entry in the long-running series, which originally began on the Super Famicom before finally coming to the West. It’s being developed by Japanese studio tri-Ace, which has worked on the previous Star Ocean games throughout the years. The last entry for consoles was Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, which launched for PS3 and PS4 in 2016.

The new trailer highlights some of the game’s locales, enemies, and story elements, with bits of gameplay sprinkled throughout. Star Ocean: The Divine Force will implement parties of four, featuring characters such as Raymond, Laeticia, Midas, and Nina.

In addition to the new release date trailer, Square Enix also released Raymond’s Opening Movie, which gives more backstory on the game’s protagonist.

This is just another addition to the growing list of upcoming games launching this October. The month is already stacked with releases, and the list only seems to be growing. These include games like the official Overwatch 2 multiplayer beta, Persona 5 Royal for modern systems, Gotham Knights, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. There will likely be other unannounced heavy hitters launching the same month, making things even more crowded.

Star Ocean: The Divine Hope launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this fall.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Sony TV deals for July 2022

Sony Z8H TV

Best Sonos Deals: Save on the Sonos Move and Sonos Roam

The Sonos Move in an outdoor setting.

First trailer for Thirteen Lives recreates the Thai cave rescue

The cast of Thirteen Lives.

Best 75-inch TV Deals: Get a big-screen TV for $650 today

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

How to stream Netflix on Discord to share streams with your friends

Watching Netflix on a laptop.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

This HP 27-inch monitor just had its price slashed to $200

A person works on a computer in a home office.

Gmail is getting a major visual change, but you can opt out

Google Press Photo of Google products

Get this Dell laptop for $225 today

dell inspiron 15 3000 deal june 2022 7000 01

Graphic designer? You need this font management software

why you need connect fonts raphael schaller gkincd2eniy unsplash

Best camera deals for June 2022

nikon d850 review 15

The best 5K monitors of 2022: Ultrawides

lg 27md5kab ultrafine 5k review monitor mainfullmac2

The best Bluetooth speakers for 2022: Marshall, Sonos, JBL, and more

Marshall Emberton II Bluetooth speaker seen in Cream.