Star Ocean: The Divine Force will launch on October 27, as revealed by publisher Square Enix. The release date announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, showing off more of the characters in action.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the next mainline entry in the long-running series, which originally began on the Super Famicom before finally coming to the West. It’s being developed by Japanese studio tri-Ace, which has worked on the previous Star Ocean games throughout the years. The last entry for consoles was Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, which launched for PS3 and PS4 in 2016.

The new trailer highlights some of the game’s locales, enemies, and story elements, with bits of gameplay sprinkled throughout. Star Ocean: The Divine Force will implement parties of four, featuring characters such as Raymond, Laeticia, Midas, and Nina.

In addition to the new release date trailer, Square Enix also released Raymond’s Opening Movie, which gives more backstory on the game’s protagonist.

This is just another addition to the growing list of upcoming games launching this October. The month is already stacked with releases, and the list only seems to be growing. These include games like the official Overwatch 2 multiplayer beta, Persona 5 Royal for modern systems, Gotham Knights, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. There will likely be other unannounced heavy hitters launching the same month, making things even more crowded.

Star Ocean: The Divine Hope launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC this fall.

