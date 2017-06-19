‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ was YouTube’s most-viewed game of E3

Why it matters to you Electronic Arts managed to generate a ton of buzz at this year's E3, even though the company technically didn't hold an E3 conference.

E3 2017 has ended, and as the dust settles, we have begun to look forward to the onslaught of games releasing for the remainder of the year. But just what games are players most excited to get their hands on? According to YouTube, gamers are ready to go to a galaxy far, far away.

Compiling views across trailers, interviews, gameplay demonstrations, and “fan-uploaded reactions,” YouTube released its top 10 most-viewed games of E3 2017, which ran June 9-14. Somewhat unsurprisingly, Star Wars Battlefront II managed to top the list, as it received a huge amount of support from Electronic Arts during the week, including a half-hour multiplayer demonstration to end its press conference. The full list, which you can see below, includes three other games from the publisher.

Star Wars Battlefront II

Assassin’s Creed Origins

FIFA 18

Call of Duty: WWII

God of War

Super Mario Odyssey

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Anthem

Need for Speed Payback

Dragon Ball FighterZ

The top four games on this list aren’t particularly surprising, particularly with the question marks surrounding both the Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty franchises, but the buzz Electronic Arts has managed to build for BioWare’s Anthem is impressive. With just a few minutes of gameplay footage shown during Microsoft’s press conference, it got people talking. Similarly, Need for Speed Payback‘s short Burnout-like demonstration definitely has us optimistic for the series’ future at Ghost Games.

Battlefront II also topped the list of most-viewed trailers with almost 8 million hits, but Super Mario Odyssey managed to rack up about 5.5 million. The XCOM-like Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle even managed to take the eighth spot with 3 million views. If you haven’t had a chance to check out this bizarre strategy game, you can read our hands-on impressions here.

Bethesda appeared to be the “loser” in terms of YouTube views this year, with none of its games managing to crack the top 10, even though Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and The Evil Within 2 both had incredible announcement trailers — this may have been, at least partially, because the company’s conference began at midnight ET. Microsoft also failed to make a dent, though the surprise E3 hit Dragon Ball FighterZ was revealed during its press conference.

