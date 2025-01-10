How to get fire quartz in Stardew Valley

There are tons of common items and materials in Stardew Valley that don’t require you to look up any tips or tricks to find. Things like regular quartz are almost impossible to miss, while things like Powdermelon and fire quartz aren’t quite as easy to come by. The rarer the material, the more uses it has, which is the case for this red version of quartz called fire quartz. Despite how pretty they look, you probably won’t want to give them away as gifts once you learn how to reliably find them.

How to find fire quartz

Like any mineral in Stardew Valley, fire quartz needs to be foraged out in the world rather than made yourself. The Mines are where you will need to spend your time searching, but only after you have explored far enough to reach floor 80 and beyond. After floor 80, fire quartz will start to appear for you to forage. Beyond finding it on its own, you can also find some inside of either Magam or Omni Geodes. Because it is fairly common to spot on its own, you shouldn’t need to rely on looking for geodes to get enough.

Recommended Videos

If you aren’t ready for the dangers of the Mine, you can also find fire quartz by panning or fishing up treasure chests, but this is all based on RNG, so not a strategy we recommend. You also have a chance to purchase some fire quartz for 2,500g from Pierre’s booth during the Feast of the Winter Star, so it’s worth checking when that event comes around.

The main benefit of finding fire quartz is making a Slime Egg-Press, Dehydrator, or smelting it down to make three refined quartz. You can also bring one to the Sewing Machine to make a shirt or create a red dye.