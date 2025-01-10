 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to get fire quartz in Stardew Valley

By
A player getting a mineral in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

There are tons of common items and materials in Stardew Valley that don’t require you to look up any tips or tricks to find. Things like regular quartz are almost impossible to miss, while things like Powdermelon and fire quartz aren’t quite as easy to come by. The rarer the material, the more uses it has, which is the case for this red version of quartz called fire quartz. Despite how pretty they look, you probably won’t want to give them away as gifts once you learn how to reliably find them.

How to find fire quartz

An inventory with fire quartz in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

Like any mineral in Stardew Valley, fire quartz needs to be foraged out in the world rather than made yourself. The Mines are where you will need to spend your time searching, but only after you have explored far enough to reach floor 80 and beyond. After floor 80, fire quartz will start to appear for you to forage. Beyond finding it on its own, you can also find some inside of either Magam or Omni Geodes. Because it is fairly common to spot on its own, you shouldn’t need to rely on looking for geodes to get enough.

Recommended Videos

If you aren’t ready for the dangers of the Mine, you can also find fire quartz by panning or fishing up treasure chests, but this is all based on RNG, so not a strategy we recommend. You also have a chance to purchase some fire quartz for 2,500g from Pierre’s booth during the Feast of the Winter Star, so it’s worth checking when that event comes around.

Related

The main benefit of finding fire quartz is making a Slime Egg-Press, Dehydrator, or smelting it down to make three refined quartz. You can also bring one to the Sewing Machine to make a shirt or create a red dye.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
How to find Iridium in Stardew Valley
A player in a mine in Stardew Valley.

While there are a ton of useful tips and tricks to learn early on about Stardew Valley, it is the late-game challenges that tend to be the most difficult. It is easy enough to figure out the best gifts for each villager, but hidden or rare items like Powdermelon and Meowmere feel like players need to help each other out to find them. Iridium ore is a material you will need for some of the game's best upgrades, but it isn't just lying around. Let's dig deep and find every source of Iridium in Stardew Valley.
Where to find Iridium

Despite how rare it is, there are actually several sources for Iridium in Stardew Valley you can try depending on your style. Some methods have better odds than others, but also carry greater risks. These are the most reliable ways.
The Skull Cavern
The most obvious way to get Iridium is to mine it from Iridium nodes. But these special rocks only spawn in the Quarry, Skull Cavern, and Volcano Dungeon. The most efficient of these is easily the Skull Cavern, so long as you are well-equipped. The deeper you go into this endless dungeon, the more likely Iridium nodes spawn for you to mine. On top of that, Iridium Bats and Iridium Crabs that spawn here also have a small chance of dropping the ore when killed.
The Mines
If the standard mines are more your speed, you can still get Iridium here, but only between floors 115 and 119. You will be looking for Magma and Omni Geodes to mine, both of which have a chance of rewarding you with Iridium.
Fill your pond
A risk-free way to try and get Iridium is by filling a pond with nine Super Cucumbers. Once you hit that number, there's a chance you can get between 1 and 3 Iridium.
Visit the Traveling Cart
If you've got more luck and gold than anything else, the Traveling Cart will rarely sell Iridium for anywhere between 300 and 1,000g.

Read more
How to get and redeem the Model 42 Iron Man costume in Marvel Rivals
Team up abilities in Marvel Rivals

In celebration of the launch of Marvel Rivals, a free Iron Man costume is being given away to all who claim it. Called the Armor Model 42, this black-and-gold skin will make your Iron Man an intimidating force on the battlefield during cross-platform battles. Unlike all the other skins in the game, you can't earn this one just by playing. Instead, you need to do a little work to find and redeem a special code. Fear not, because we can help you through the entire process.

Read more
How to complete Giant Stump Raccoon quests in Stardew Valley
Giant Stump completed cutscene in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley has a myriad of quests to complete as you're simultaneously tending to your growing farm, catching fish, and exploring the mines. Some quests give you access to exclusive content, and the Giant Stump quests are no different. 

Read more