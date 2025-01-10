 Skip to main content
How to get a rabbit’s foot in Stardew Valley

By
The farmer standing in a pen with lots of farm animals.
ConcernedApe

Luck is a strange statistic in a game like Stardew Valley that not many tips and tricks guides will spend much time covering. There are a few ways you can increase your luck through items, which leads many people to assume that the rabbit's foot would be one of, if not the best, item for luck. While this little charm works wonders as a gift for other villagers, it isn't all that lucky on its own. If you have had no luck getting a rabbit's foot, we'll show you the guaranteed method.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

1 hour

What You Need

  • Unlock the Deluxe Coop

  • A rabbit

The farmer standing in a pen with lots of farm animals.
ConcernedApe

How to get rabbit's foot

Rabbit's foot is a very rare drop that will likely take you a few months of prep time to even have a chance to get.

Step 1: Unlock the Deluxe Coop from Robin. This is the final upgrade for your coop that costs 20,000g, 500 wood, and 200 stone.

The deluxe coop description in Stardew Valley.
ConcernedApe

Step 2: Only after unlocking the Deluxe Coop will you have the option to raise rabbits, which you can purchase from Marine's Ranch for 8,000g each.

Step 3: Wait for your rabbit to mature and make sure to pet and let them outside during the day to increase their friendship.

Step 4: When the friendship is high enough, a rabbit will have the chance to drop a rabbit's foot instead of wool every day.

An inventory in Stardew Valley with a rabbit's foot.
ConcernedApe

There is also a chance that the Traveling Cart will sell a rabbit's foot for between 1,695g and 2,825g.

Holding a rabbit's foot, despite the superstition, will do absolutely nothing to impact your own luck stat. Instead, the best use for this item is a gift for every villager except for Penny, who will hate it.

