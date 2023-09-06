 Skip to main content
How to build an outpost in Starfield

Jesse Lennox
By

As advertised, Starfield is filled with over 1,000 planets to freely land on, explore, and plunder for resources. While you could simply go down and scan the surface for resources to mine manually, if you want to be an efficient miner, then you will want to set up an outpost to automate the process for you. Somewhat like the building system introduced in Fallout 4, outposts have a lot of systems going on. Getting started isn’t too tough, but the amount of options and things you need to balance can get complicated if you plan on making this a lucrative venture for resources and Credits. The tutorial can get you started, but we’ll get you the rest of the way there to managing a successful outpost in Starfield.

Find a vein

Your outpost isn’t going to do much if you set it up in an area with no resources, so plotting out the best location to build is key. When you arrive at a planet of choice, you are given the option to scan it. This will reveal the main resources that planet has, plus change the view to show how those resources are distributed. Once you’ve found a planet with the resource(s) you’re looking for, rotate the planet until you find a big concentration of it to land on.

But don’t just drop your outpost beacon right where you land! Just because you set your ship to land on what looks like a mother lode of resources doesn’t mean the specific spot you touch down will be right. Whip out your scanner and check the area, specifically for underground resources. When you find an area with a good amount of one or more resource veins, then its time to start building.

The basics

A tutorial prompt on building an outpost in Starfield.
Bathesda Softworks

Your outpost beacon essentially sets up the range for your outpost. Once placed, a ring will appear that limits how far from the beacon you can build. When you select the beacon, feel free to move it around before actually placing it to make sure everything you want is inside the ring.

Next up are extractors. There are different extractors for each resource, such as water vapor, iron, and titanium. Select the one that matches what is available on your planet and move it over the vein. Don’t worry, you won’t be able to place an extractor on a plot of ground with no resources.

The last essential structure to build is a power source. You get a few options, so take your pick and lay it down wherever you like. These are all apparently wireless, so it doesn’t matter where in your outpost they go, as they will still supply power to your extractors. As you build more extractors and machines, you will need to add more power sources to keep it all running.

Remember that each thing you build will cost you resources, and you won’t have enough to build a massive outpost on your first try. These are meant to be iterated on and improved over time.

Additions and managers

While you could stick to the basics for an easy way to mine resources, there are tons of ways to go deeper into outposts, such as cargo containers, automation machines, building entire bases, and adding managers. If nothing else, put a manager in charge of your outpost to improve production. Managers can be any companion you recruit during the game — just set their role to your outpost rather than your ship. You will need to pay them for this work, but only a one-time fee.

The fastest ways to earn Credits in Starfield
A spacecraft in Starfield.

If you want to survive in Starfield, whether it be in the Frontier or down on New Atlantis, you will need a pocket full of Credits. This universal currency is going to fund any and all activities you do in the game. Need new guns or ammo? You'll need Credits. Want to purchase supplies to build outposts? You'll need Credits. Looking to buy a new ship or upgrade your current one? You guessed it, you'll need a ton of Credits. There are dozens of ways to earn yourself a decent income in Starfield, but most are slow and inefficient if you want to really splash some cash around. While you could just go around looting everything not nailed down and sell it hoping to raise a decent amount of money, here are the fastest ways to earn Credits in Starfield.
Fastest ways to earn Credits
Before we get into any of the specific strategies, there are two things you should invest in (or not invest in) to maximize all the methods below. First is to get specific skills that increase your Credit-making potential. These include Commerce, which decreases how much things cost and increases how much you can sell things for, Deception to make ships more likely to surrender and pay you off if you're being a pirate, and Outpost management to increase your outpost efficiency.

As far as what you don't want, either avoid picking or cancel your Kid Stuff trait. This will automatically take off 2% of your income each week to send to your parents. While small at first, if you're amassing a small fortune, that percentage will only become more and more impactful on your bottom line.
Take assignments from all mission boards

Read more
The best powers in Starfield and where to find them
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

Not long into your journey in Starfield, you will be introduced to powers. You will be able to collect a total of over 20 powers you can equip and switch between whenever you like. Some of these are combat-related, while others help with movement, support, or other tasks. These new abilities are what make your character special, and unlocking the best ones will help you maximize your potential, or even just survive if you're playing on the harder difficulty levels. Still, with so many out there to find, some must be better than others, right? Here are all the best powers in Starfield and how to get them.

Note: Powers are not unlocked until certain story points. While we won't be going over any plot details whatsoever, you may consider some powers spoilers since they can't be earned until late into the game.
How to get powers
You will need to complete the first four main missions before reaching "Into the Unknown." This will take you to the space station called The Eye, where you meet another member of Constellation named Vladamir. Speaking to him will point out more Artifacts on your map, but also something else. Track this anomaly to a planet and touch down.

Read more
The fastest ways to earn XP in Starfield
A player floats in front a mysterious space ring in a new Starfield video.

As much as humanity has advanced in the universe of Starfield, it has yet to eliminate conflict. While not ideal for the characters, it does mean you as the player get plenty of excuses to enjoy different forms of combat, stealth, persuasion, and other interactions to accomplish your goals. There's a wide suite of tools for your character to learn, and while you start off with only three skills based on which Background you picked, you're not limited to just those. You can dive deep into one category, or spread yourself out among them all, but either way, you're going to need XP to level up and get more points to invest. This RPG rewards you with XP for doing almost anything, but not in equal amounts. If you want to level up fast in Starfield, here are the most efficient ways to earn XP.
Quests

No sense ignoring the obvious. Quests will dish out the highest XP payouts of any single activity in Starfield. Main quests specifically have the biggest rewards, but are obviously limited to how many there are within the main storyline. If you want to power-level before doing other content, mainlining these missions is the fastest way. However, if you are looking to beef yourself up for the main quest, then you will want to rely on the other methods.

Read more