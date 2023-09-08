Some people love to spend hours in character creators, while others just want to get right into the game. Starfield doesn't have the most robust systems for modeling your character, but you can still spend a good chunk of time before even choosing your Background or Traits. Even if you do take your time, there's a good chance you will eventually get tired of looking at the same face after dozens or hundreds of hours and want something fresh. You'd never know it unless you stumbled upon it, but Starfield does allow you to alter your appearance after the opening. Here's how to do it.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Reach New Atlantis

500 Credits

How to change your appearance

You can change what your character looks like almost immediately after the intro in Starfield by visiting a specific location.

Step 1: Travel to New Atlantis.

Step 2: Go to the Commercial District.

Step 3: From the train station, go straight ahead past the Infinity Ltd. building on the left.

Step 4: The next building is the Enhance! shop with a big blue and yellow sign with a face on it.

Step 5: Go inside and talk to the receptionist and pay the 500 Credits to be taken back to the character creator screen, where you can completely reshape your character.

You can always come back here to change your character whenever you like, so long as you have the small fee of 500 Credits to spend.

