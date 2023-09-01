 Skip to main content
Starfield is good, but these 6 mods could make it even better

Giovanni Colantonio
By

With a game as big as Starfield, you’re bound to find something you love in it. Whether you’re in it for the writing or just want to chill out in space, there are a lot of hooks that have a good chance of grabbing you. However, it’s only natural that something so huge would also come with its own suite of annoyances. While I enjoyed my playthrough, I had several moments during my adventure where I wished Bethesda would go back in and patch in some quality of life improvements.

Usually, that would be some wishful thinking, but it’s actually possible here. That’s because Bethesda games are havens for modders who take matters into their own hands. The base version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is solid, but the real fun happens when you start downloading mods. Those can be helpful tweaks that adjust annoying UI quirks or wild ones, like an infamous mod that turns all dragons into Thomas the Tank Engine. When I look at Starfield’s vast universe, I see a blank canvas waiting for a community of fans who will fill it in.

After completing my adventure, I’m already keeping a running list of mods I’d download in a heartbeat were someone to make them. Consider this my unofficial wish list for either Bethesda or the modding community — whoever gets there first.

