Zombie adventure ‘State of Decay 2’ already has more than 1 million players

Undead Labs’ Xbox One and PC game State of Decay 2 is rough around the edges, with several major bugs and a general lack of polish, but the zombie survival title has still managed to attract a huge audience. Since its release, more than 1 million players have gotten lost in the apocalypse.

This number factors in players who purchased the game’s Ultimate Edition — released on May 18 — as well as the standard version released on May 22. It also includes those who played the game through an Xbox Game Pass subscription. State of Decay 2 and all other Microsoft-published Xbox One games are available via the program on the same day they launch.

“Across player communities, we’ve seen survivors kill over 675 million zombies, throw over 6 million firecrackers and fireworks (survivors still find ways to celebrate), eat over 6 million bags of snacks, read over 2 million textbooks, and typically survive for about three days,” said Xbox Games Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg, who added that some have survived for a full month.

At an average of 675 zombies killed per player, we know they’re putting in work during their time with State of Decay 2. It takes several hours of active play to rack up that many kills, as the game is much slower than Dead Rising 4 or other open-world zombie games — you must carefully manage your stamina, supplies, and health in order to keep your survivor from becoming zombie food.

If you’re struggling with more bugs than zombies during your time with State of Decay 2, Microsoft and Undead Labs are working to improve the game. A support page showing the game’s most common bugs and issues is available on the official State of Decay 2 website, as well.

Though impressive, the numbers for State of Decay 2 are dwarfed by the PlayStation 4 exclusive God of War. Sony Santa Monica’s game managed to sell more than 3 million copies in just three days, and went on to sell more than 5 million in a month.

State of Decay 2 is available now on Xbox One and PC for $30. As part of the Xbox Play Anywhere program, buying a digital copy for one system will automatically get you a copy for the other, and the game supports cross-platform play.