 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Steam Deck will now warn you if it gets too hot or cold

Cristina Alexander
By

Valve has updated the Steam Deck to warn owners when the system gets too hot or cold to run.

The temperature warnings feature is part of the Version 3.3 update for the Steam Deck OS. This comes after Valve recently issued a warning to players not to use the handheld PC during the heatwave in parts of the world, as high temperatures could negatively impact the system’s performance. Basically, if excessive heat or cold is affecting the unit, it runs the risk of running very slowly or shutting down.

The normal temperature range for the Steam Deck to run is 0 to 35 degrees Celcius (32 to 95 F). If the temperature of the Steam Deck increases to 100 degrees C (212 F), the Steam Deck’s internal AMD APU chip will throttle performance to protect itself. At 105 degrees C  (221 F) or more, it will switch off. On the opposite end of the thermometer, it’s a little bit different. Steam Deck designer Lawrence Yang explained to PC Gamer that playing the Steam Deck at sub-zero temperatures will have a negative impact on the battery.

“Just like any battery-powered device, [the] Steam Deck’s battery can’t sustain peak power draw at temperatures below 0°C (similar to the way cars have a tougher time starting in freezing weather),” Yang said. “If temperatures do get this low, we’ll start to throttle the system to maintain battery longevity.”

In essence, the performance of the Steam Deck will be throttled regardless of the temperature of the environment you’re playing it in. So, if you’re playing the Steam Deck in your backyard and see a temperature warning flashing on the screen, take it back inside the house immediately to cool it down — and don’t play it outside again. Check out the Steam Deck OS Version 3.3 patch notes to see what else Valve did with this new Steam Deck update.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart right now

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at a side angle on a white background.

Get a back-to-school Chromebook for under $100 at Walmart today

A front view of an HP Chromebook on a white background.

Best monitor deals for August 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The 100 best shows on HBO Max right now (August 2022)

The cast of Rap Sh!t.

Not Okay’s Quinn Shephard on the pleasures and pitfalls of social media

Quinn Shephard and Zoey Deutch pose for a selfie in NYC for Not Okay.

The Fish Tank Chassis is half PC, half … aquarium?

A side view of the Metal Fish aquarium PC

Does the OnePlus 10T come with a case or screen protector?

OnePlus 10T screen.

The best outdoor TV antennas for 2022

best outdoor tv antennas clearstream 4v 1

Google Pixel Buds Pro vs. Apple AirPods Pro — so much Pro in one place

AirPods Pro and Pixel Buds Pro.

Everything announced at Behaviour Beyond

Albert Wesker takes his glasses off in Dead by Daylight.

OnePlus 10T colors: Should you get the phone in black or green?

Renders of the OnePlus 10T and black and green. They're at angles and surrounded by sand.

YouTube may finally loosen its rigid rules around copyrighted music

Youtube video on mobile. Credits: YouTube official.

Fitbit leak reveals the upcoming Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4

Fitbit Versa 3