Someone put Destiny Silver on Steam despite the game not being available there

Why it matters to you Buyer beware. Spending real money on Destiny Silver from Steam does not give players anything aside from a notification.

When Destiny first launched as a console exclusive in 2013, many wondered if it would ever make its way to PC. With Destiny 2 answering the call for a PC port this fall, it seems odd that people were able to purchase the first game’s currency, Destiny Silver, through Steam.

According to Eurogamer, a few Destiny listings were discovered on SteamDB by some users on NeoGAF. While the listings have since been taken down, Steam users were temporarily able to drop real-world money on Destiny Silver. We tried this ourselves, and while it was possible, buyers don’t actually get anything from it.

Purchasing Destiny Silver through Steam cost $0.01 for one silver or $20.01 for 2,000 silver and 300 bonus. These prices are roughly the same through the PlayStation Store, save for the single silver piece. Players are only able to purchase units of 500, 1,000, or 2,000.

In the original Destiny, silver could be purchased using real-world money, then used to buy goods for in-game characters at the Eververse Store. It is peculiar that people would be able to purchase silver for a game that does not exist on Steam. We have contacted Activision about the Steam listings and will give an update when we hear more information.

Before there is any speculation about the first Destiny finally receiving a port for PC, keep in mind that Bungie is releasing the sequel in a few months through Battle.net. Even if there were plans for a port, it would likely release in the same manner. It is also unlikely for the first game to release so close to the sequel.

The biggest reason to move the game to PC is the significant jump in performance. Not only do players get smoother frame rates, the jump in power offers full 4K support with more detailed textures.

Destiny 2 releases in a couple of months for PC on October 24. For console players, the game releases more than a month earlier — on September 6 — for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Those who want to give this sci-fi shooter a try can check out the PC beta that’s planned for later this month. Players can prepare for the release by linking their Battle.net accounts with their Bungie profiles.