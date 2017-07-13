You can now link your Bungie and Blizzard accounts ahead of ‘Destiny 2’

Why it matters to you Bungie is doing everything in its power to make sure PC gamers don't feel like second-class citizens when Destiny 2 launches later this year.

One of the biggest changes between Destiny 2 and its predecessor is the fact that the sequel is going to be available on PC — and given that Activision owns both Bungie and Blizzard, the game is set to take advantage of the latter studio’s well-established Battle.net service.

It’s now possible to link your Bungie.net profile with your Blizzard account, ensuring that you’ll be ready and raring to go when Destiny 2 hits. The PC version of the game is scheduled to launch a few weeks after its console release, but all players will have the chance to take part in an open beta over the course of the summer.

Players were already able to link their PlayStation Network or Xbox Live accounts to their Bungie profile in order to access the forums, take advantage of special offers, and redeem in-game items, according to a report from Engadget. Now that the PC crowd is being inducted into the community, it makes a lot of sense for the studio to offer the same benefits to Blizzard account holders.

Blizzard accounts are required for games ranging from World of Warcraft, to Hearthstone, to Overwatch — so it’s safe to say that a huge number of PC gamers are already signed up. Integrating these profiles into the Bungie ecosystem is a great way to welcome a new sector of the Destiny 2 community into the fold.

Throughout the lifespan of Destiny, there were calls for the game to be made available on PC. Bungie finally listened to the masses with regard to Destiny 2, and the fact that the studio is taking advantage of its relationship with Blizzard suggests that it is doing everything in its power to ensure that the PC version of the game has no deficiencies compared to its console equivalents.

That’s great news for players, and it should ensure that Destiny 2 has a long lifespan across all three platforms it’s set to release on. The game is set to drop on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017, while the PC release is scheduled for October 24, 2017 — the upcoming beta period gets underway on July 18, with the PC beta starting in August.