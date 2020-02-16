Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, now available for the PlayStation 4 and PC, adds the move-stealing Seth to the roster but with a new look.

Capcom released Street Fighter V: Champion Edition as the definitive Street Fighter V experience, as it includes all 40 characters, 34 stages, and more than 200 costumes. In addition to the arrival of Seth, the boss character of Street Fighter IV, the new edition also adds Gill, the boss character of Street Fighter III, and his Sun Chase Moon stage. Also included is V-Skill II, which Capcom claims will add more options and depth to combat, and a new balance update.

Players who already own Street Fighter V may buy the Upgrade Kit to acquire all the bonuses offered by the game’s latest edition, which basically rounds up most of the four seasons of content that was released since the initial 2016 release.

A PlayStation Blog post on Street Fighter V: Champion Edition highlights Seth, who arrives to the game with a different look. Seth’s consciousness has taken over the body of Doll Unit Zero, and along with the new look comes a new set of moves that includes Hecatoncheires, where Seth attacks with a barrage of punches, and Cruel Disaster, where Seth gracefully spins into a powerful kick.

Seth is known for copying moves, and this continues in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition with the V-Skill I Tanden Engine that draws in opponents and the Tanden Install follow-up that absorbs their data.

Takayuki Nakayama, the chief director of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, also shared some behind-the-scenes images on the development of Seth’s new look. The different planned looks for Seth are interesting to see, as there is even one that is steampunk-inspired, with Capcom combining designs to come up with the final look.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition carries a $30 price tag as a standalone game for the PlayStation 4 and PC. For players who already own Street Fighter V, the Upgrade Kit will cost $25.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is one of the best PlayStation 4 console exclusives, and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will do nothing but further cement the game’s status.

