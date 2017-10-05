Capcom announces ‘Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition’ for 2018

Why it matters to you Street Fighter V has continued to improve since its launch last year, morphing into a fully featured fighter.

Street Fighter V launched in early 2016 to mixed reviews, with longtime fans criticizing the game for its lack of content and, more specifically, the omission of a true “arcade” mode. However, that is about to change with the release of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on PlayStation 4 next year.

The new version of the game, as the title suggests, will contain an arcade mode, as well as a gallery, redesigned UI, and “Extra Battle Mode.” According to an Amazon posting that went up just before the official announcement, Extra Battle Mode will task you with completing “timed challenges” in order to unlock new costumes, and the arcade mode will feature six different paths “themed after classic Street Fighter games.” For those who have already purchased Street Fighter V in its original state, you’ll receive all of the bonuses from the new version as a free update.

In addition to the modes, Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will feature all characters released for the game thus far — both at launch and in its subsequent seasons — and all characters will receive a second V-trigger ability.

This isn’t the first time Capcom has added a new mode to Street Fighter V, either. A free story update arrived last summer, though it was ridiculed for its cheesy dialogue and cliches.

Capcom’s most recent fighting game, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, features Street Fighter characters like Ryu in addition to classic Marvel heroes and even Guardians of the Galaxy fighters. It has received a moderately warm reception thus far, with praise going to its accessible combat. However, animations and character designs have been the subject of many internet jokes, particularly those for Chun-Li and Dante from Devil May Cry. The “Infinite Collector’s Edition” has also been criticized for its included “Infinity Stones,” which more closely resemble plastic Easter eggs.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch on January 16, 2018 for $40, with a physical version available for PlayStation 4. As the Steam version of the game is already $40, it doesn’t appear that a separate edition will be offered on PC, and the game is still not available on Xbox One — though Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite did release on the console.