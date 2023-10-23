 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Best Flower Coin farming levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Billy Givens
By

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a sprawling platformer with plenty to discover in each of its stages, but if you want to complete the game in full, you’ll also need to visit Poplin Shops scattered around the overworld. At these shops, you can purchase helpful things like power-ups, badges, and more — but collecting all of these things will cost a substantial amount of Flower Coins.

You shouldn’t fret too much, as you’ll likely get the majority of the coins you need by playing through the game normally, but there’s still a good chance you’ll come up a bit short if you’re trying to purchase all 144 standees and get every Medal. Here are our picks for the best Flower Coin farming levels in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Recommended Videos

Wall-Climb Jump I Badge Challenge

Daisy wall jumps in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

One of the quickest and easiest flower coin farming spots in the game is the Wall-Climb Jump I Badge Challenge in Pipe-Rock Plateau. While this stage requires a bit of practice to perfect your wall jumping, it can earn you a cool 12 flower coins in 30 seconds or less once you’ve perfected the run. That equates to nearly 1,500 Flower Coins per hour, which should net you more than enough to finish up your standee collection.

Related

Jet Run I Badge Challenge

Daisy runs towards a coin in Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
Nintendo

Another efficient flower coin farming spot is the Jet Run I Badge Challenge, which also resides in Pipe-Rock Plateau. This stage can be completed in less than 60 seconds per run and can net you 13 Flower Coins each time through. As it’s a three-star challenge, it will require a bit of skill to nail the jumps required to get all of the coins, but once you’ve made your way through a few times, you should get the timing down and be able to score the coins just fine with each pass.

Bonus: Coins Galore!

Perhaps the very best place to score a huge chunk of flower coins is the Bonus: Coins Galore! stage, which unlocks after you’ve beaten the game. This stage can respawn anywhere around the map and requires little to no skill to complete, as you’ll simply move through the linear level collecting tons of standard coins and flower coins completely free of danger. Unfortunately, while this stage can earn you nearly 60 flower coins in less than 30 seconds, the fact that it moves around the map makes it unreliable for consistent farming. Even so, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for its respawns as you play because passing up that many flower coins would be a missed opportunity!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
What games will Nintendo Switch 2 launch with? We have some ideas
Mario and friends zip through a race course in Mario Kart 8.

We’re officially on “new console watch.” Reports from credible publications like Eurogamer say that Nintendo secretly showed developers its next system behind closed doors at this year’s Gamescom. While it’s only a rumor, it’s a realistic one. We’re six years into the Nintendo Switch’s lifespan and even the longest-running consoles turn over at eight. If Nintendo’s next system is one or two years away, it’s time to start lining up support from third-party developers.

We’ve speculated on features we’d want in a new system before, but the reality of a new platform has me asking another question: What games would you launch with something like this? The Nintendo Switch’s launch day was crucial to its long-term success thanks to a bonafide classic in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While the rest of its launch lineup wasn’t as impressive, Nintendo capitalized fairly quickly with titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 2. If Nintendo’s going to push Switch owners over to a new system, it’ll have to roll out the big guns.

Read more
Super Mario RPG: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Mario. Peach, Mallow, Bowser, and Geno find one of the Seven Stars in Super Mario RPG.

Some fans never thought it would happen, but the seemingly impossible has been achieved. Super Mario RPG, a remake of the Squaresoft-developed Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars, has been officially announced. Many people will be more familiar with Mario's two main RPG series, the Paper Mario and Mario and Luigi games, but it was this collaboration that was the plumber's first foray into the RPG genre. Since Nintendo didn't own the IP, it wasn't able to continue the series itself, leading to those other series that took many elements from Super Mario RPG. This classic holds a special place in many gamers' hearts, as it served as the introduction to RPGs for many gamers and includes a cast of unique characters we haven't seen since. Get ready to hit those action-commands and ensure your Flower Points are full as we go through everything we know about Super Mario RPG.
Release date

Super Mario RPG is set to arrive on November 11, 2023.
Platforms

Read more
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a surprise Switch release
Paper Mario and Goombella facing down Goombas in Paper Mario The Thousand-Year Door Switch remake.

It was a good morning for both Mario and RPG fans. Today's Nintendo Direct not only showed more of the new Super Mario RPG remake, but also unveiled a new port of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door that's coming next year to the Nintendo Switch.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door - Nintendo Direct 9.14.2023

Read more