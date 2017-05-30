Super Nintendo World trademark filing hints at Mario Kart attraction

Why it matters to you Those long-awaited fantasies of racing your friends getting them to spin out on banana peels may finally come to fruition.

A new trademark filed by Nintendo may have leaked details on its Universal Studios amusement parks. First reported by Gamespot, the trademark was filed last Wednesday with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the name “Super Nintendo World.”

The trademark details, while not going as far to name specific rides, certainly pertain to amusement park attractions. The most telling piece of information provided was a reference to the “organization, management, or arrangement of kart racing,” which seemingly suggests that Super Nintendo World will receive a Mario Kart attraction.

Additionally, the description included the “presentation of live show performances,” “direction or presentation of plays,” and “presentation of musical performances.” Universal Studios parks typically have live performances, so this does not come as much of a surprise, but it makes us wonder if Nintendo and Universal will create unique stage content using Nintendo’s iconic franchises such as Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda.

While the Super Nintendo World is thought to be a traditional amusement park, a number of the descriptions hone in on Nintendo’s bread and butter — video games. The trademark listed services such as “providing games for consumer video game apparatus,” including consoles, handhelds, and arcade machines.

In a separate section, there were descriptions of hotels, event venues, and restaurants. Could we see Nintendo-themed restaurants and hotels? Let us hope.

Naturally, there is no guarantee that everything included in the trademark will actually appear at Super Nintendo World, but the sheer number of directions provided from the document is enough to make our heads spin

Although the trademark did not specify a Universal Studios location, we learned last year that Super Nintendo World was the name of the Universal Studios Japan, based in Osaka. The names of the other two Nintendo parks, set to come to Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, have not been released. However, the trademark filing could conceivably mean that Super Nintendo World will be the name of all three parks, not just the Japan location.

The trio of parks was originally announced in 2015. Super Nintendo World is expected to open at Universal Studios Japan in 2020. It is unclear when the two American parks will open its doors.