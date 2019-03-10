Digital Trends
Gaming

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may bring back Home Run Contest, Stage Builder modes

Aaron Mamiit
By

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch is already an expansive game, but it appears that the multiplayer brawler will soon grow even bigger with the return of two popular modes.

Dataminers have discovered references to the Home Run Contest and Stage Builder, two fan-favorite modes in the Super Smash Bros. series, in the code of the latest installment in the franchise, YouTube channel Source Gaming reported.

The code referencing the two game modes were discovered in the How to Play section of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which may be considered as evidence that Home Run Contest and Stage Builder are coming in a future update. Source Gaming speculated that the two modes will arrive in version 3.0, which was teased in the most recent Nintendo Direct.

The Home Run Contest, which has appeared in most Super Smash Bros. games, is a mode where players try to smash a bag over the longest distance that they can. Players fight for high scores, and in some instances, unlocked content upon hitting certain milestones.

The Stage Builder, meanwhile, is as its name suggests, allowing players to create custom stages using a variety of tools. The mode has also appeared in several titles in the series, but is currently not available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though its absence is tempered by the fact that the game comes with over 100 stages to choose from.

There is also the possibility that the Home Run Contest and Stage Builder modes were initially supposed to be in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but were later removed to make sure that the game launched on time last December.

There is no confirmation yet that the Home Run Contest and Stage Builder are coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so players who are fans of these two modes should wait for an official announcement from Nintendo before getting too excited.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently claimed the throne as the fastest-selling Nintendo game ever, with 12.08 million units sold in its first three weeks in the market. While the Home Run Contest and Stage Builder modes remain unconfirmed, players are looking forward to the arrival of Joker from Persona 5 as the game’s first DLC fighter.

