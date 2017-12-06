‘Superhot: Mind Control Delete’ expansion will be free to current players

Superhot was one of the most innovative first-person shooters we ever played, delivering unique time-bending gameplay and a science-fiction hacker-culture story that kept us on the edge of our seats. If you’re ready to return to the game’s violent and polygonal world, you’ll be able to do so very soon in Superhot: Mind Control Delete, and if you already own the original game, it’s completely free.

Launching in Steam Early Access on Thursday, December 7, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a stand-alone expansion to the original game, using a hit point and power-based structure to separate it from Superhot‘s linearity. The expansion will feature multiple playable characters, and along the way, you unlock new abilities to take down your enemies. To counter your own powers, the enemies you face will become more difficult, as well, and they become “more desperate to stop you.”

The Early Access version will be a very small chunk of the finished game, which the Superhot Team says is still at least nine months away. At the moment, the game features two playable characters, called “MINDS,” as well as a sampling of levels, new animations, and the hit point and “rogue-like run generation” systems.

What is not included in the current version is any story or hidden mini-games, nor are there any new power-ups and enemies. The replay system that worked so well in the first Superhot is also still a work-in-progress, but the developer is adamant that the game should be created and refined with the help of its players.

“The single most important strength of the original Superhot was the amazing involvement of tens of thousands of creative alpha and beta testers that helped us shape and balance the game and drove us to pursue zero compromises in design,” the studio said on its Steam page. “After over a year of work on Mind Control Delete, we’re now ready to start this adventure together again.”

As of right now, Superhot: Mind Control Delete has only been announced for Steam. The main game is also available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and Superhot VR is available on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive.