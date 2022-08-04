Square Enix officially announced Tactics Ogre: Reborn. It will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on November 11.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn is a turn-based strategy game that takes place in The Valerian Isles. The king, Dorgalua Oberyth, brought peace for 50 years, but after his death, a civil war breaks out between three factions. The story follows Denam Pavel, a young man who gets caught between these warring factions and has to make difficult choices during his adventure.

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will have remastered graphics and full voice acting in both English and Japanese. Additionally, it will include an orchestral recording of the original soundtrack, as well as new quality-of-life features such as an adjusted level-management system, reworked AI, and improved UI.

Arise, and revive your legacy.#TacticsOgre: Reborn releases on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 11th. Pre-order the digital version to receive the Digital Mini Soundtrack which includes 3 in-game music tracks: https://t.co/MBVsdLnXHY pic.twitter.com/oU3pcjhzs3 — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) August 4, 2022

Pre-orders of the $50 standard version come with a digital download code containing a selection of three songs from the new orchestral soundtrack. Those who pre-order the $60 digital premium edition will receive a download code with 10 select chiptune songs from the original 1995 Tactics Ogre game.

This game originally released on the SNES back in 1995 as Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together and received a remake on the PlayStation Portable in 2010. Tactics Ogre: Reborn appears to be based on that PSP game, smoothing out the visuals and adding the aforementioned new features.

With Tactics Ogre: Reborn launching in November, it’s joining a rather backed game release schedule. Square Enix’s own Harvestella starts the month off, and this game will release on the same day as the PC version of Valkryie Elysium. Three juggernauts also releasing that month include Sony’s God of War Ragnarök, Nintendo’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Ubisoft’s long-awaited Skull and Bones.

