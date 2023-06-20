 Skip to main content
Final Fantasy 16: release date, file size, and preload options

Jesse Lennox
By

Now that you’ve played the demo and gotten a taste of what’s to come, it’s time to fully prepare yourself for Final Fantasy 16. That ending tease has had the internet even more eager than ever to get their hands on the game, which Square Enix has been working on for years to make sure it can stand as one of the best in the series. Taking a more action-focused approach to combat, this tale is shaping up to be a gripping experience both mechanically and in terms of story. While we’ve been waiting patiently to see how the story unfolds, you can get a bit of a head start by preloading the game to make sure you can see Clive’s adventures as soon as possible. Here’s how to preload Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 release date

A giant fiery monster attacks in Final Fantasy 16's debut trailer.

Final Fantasy 16 will launch on June 22, but preloading begins at midnight local time on June 20. This should give ample time to download the title, regardless of internet speeds.

Final Fantasy 16 file size

Final Fantasy 16 is a decently large file, clocking in at 90.1GB on its own, but will also have a small 300MB patch on top of that.

Final Fantasy 16 preload options

Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.

Final Fantasy 16 is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Anyone who has preordered it is able to preload the game. So long as you preorder the game prior to the official launch, you are eligible to preload it.

To do so, simply go to the store page for Final Fantasy 16, or find it in your library, and hit the Download button.

Final Fantasy 16 preorder details

Final Fantasy 16 can be preordered in a Standard, Deluxe, or Collector’s edition, but any preorder will grant you the ability to preload the game. If you’re interested in getting some extra bonuses with the game, you can see what each edition offers on the official site.

