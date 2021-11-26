Black Friday is a good time to stock up on all the games you missed in a given year. If you’re putting together a backlog, you’ll want to make sure Tales of Arise is on the list. It’s the absolute best RPG of 2021, and it’s on sale for $30 right now.

Tales of Arise is the latest entry in the “Tales of” series. It’s an action-RPG where a party of heroes assembles to rebel against a tyrannical government. What makes this game stand out is its move to real-time combat. Previous games in the Tales series used traditional turn-based fighting, but this entirely redesigned system is more active. You’ll slash enemies, use magic, and unleash powerful Artes attacks all without stopping to scroll through a menu.

When it comes to presentation, it’s hard to beat the Tales series. The games are known for their storytelling chops, putting an emphasis on character relationships. Arise is no different. There are hundreds of party chats, which fully flesh out each character and deepen the bonds between them. Gorgeous visuals and a fantastic original score pump the whole adventure up even further.

When I say it’s the best RPG of 2021, don’t take that lightly. This year has been a landmark one for the genre. Games like Fantasian, Shin Megami Tensei V, and Monster Hunter Rise have been heavy hitters for enthusiasts. The fact that Tales of Arise stands tall among stiff competition speaks to how genre-changing an RPG it is.

If you want to check it out for yourself, the PS5 version is currently $30 at Amazon. The PS4 and Xbox versions are slightly more at $40, but that’s still a solid price considering how many hours worth of game you’re getting here.

