Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s new update removes item duplication glitch

Tomas Franzese
By

Two weeks after its release, Nintendo has patched out one of the most helpful exploits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: a popular item duplication glitch.

When Tears of the Kingdom launched on May 12, it felt surprisingly polished considering how complex its open world and systems like Fuse and Ultrahand are. That said, it wasn’t entirely free of bugs. Some of these glitches prevented progression, including one that was solved in the Ver. 1.1.1 update, but others were much more helpful, like item duplication. As Digital Trends’ guide on the exploit details, players could duplicate items by fusing materials with arrows and then dropping two identical bows within a short timeframe.

According to players, Tears of the Kingdom update Ver. 1.1.2, which was released on May 25, removes this item duplication glitch from the game. Interestingly, this specific exploit isn’t detailed in the patch notes, which simply say that “several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience,” among other audio and quest fixes.

Tears of the Kingdom arrow fusion menu

You can check out the full list of Ver 1.1.2 patch notes below.

  • Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue in the main quest, Camera Work in the Depth”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience

So, if you want to duplicate items now, you’ll need to refuse update Ver. 1.1.2 or play a physical version of the game that has not been updated. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.

