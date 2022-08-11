The best Nikita AVT Warzone loadout

The Call of Duty: Warzone weapon meta has continued to improve, giving players plenty of viable options across the board, regardless of playstyle. During Season 4 Reloaded, the Nikita AVT assault rifle is a top choice, functioning best at mid- to long-range depending on how you build it. As always, the meta constantly shifts, and since some weapons have 70 attachments to choose from, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when selecting your loadouts.

Thankfully, we’ve got tips for building the best Nikita AVT loadout here, with details on how you should use it within Warzone.

Nikita AVT overview

When the Nikita AVT first launched in 2022, it wasn’t a popular choice. It was never bad, but other weapons outclassed it in more ways than one. Following a series of updates that nerfed some of the game’s best assault rifles, the Nikita AVT finally has a chance to shine, especially since it received a few buffs of its own during Season 4. While this weapon still doesn’t compete against the likes of Cooper Carbine or KG M40 at long-range, it does stand apart on smaller maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep.

The main quirk is that the Nikita AVT works decently at range, but considering it has a high fire rate of around 950RPM and lower damage per mag, you’ll want to use this weapon at mid-range for best results. On Cladera, you’ll find yourself absolutely burning through ammo during those long-range engagements, so you’ll likely have a better time on the smaller maps. That isn’t to say you can’t use the Nikita AVT on Caldera at all, but if you do, you’ll want to build it as a sniper support weapon rather than a rifle for long-range.

The best Nikita AVT loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle MX Silencer Barrel Empress 613mm BFA Optic G16 2.5x Stock Empress Notch Underbarrel M1930 Strife Angled Magazine 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mag Ammunition Lengthened Rear Grip Polymer Perk Perfectionist Perk 2 On-Hand

For this build, we’ll want to maximize bullet velocity and recoil control as much as possible, allowing the weapon to excel from afar. Remember, this build is more so meant for Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep rather than Caldera.

Start off with the MX Silencer Muzzle for added range, improved vertical recoil control, less horizontal bounce, and faster bullet velocity — all while keeping you suppressed. Next, go with the Empress 613mm BFA Barrel, giving you improved recoil control, a boost to damage range, and significantly faster bullet velocity. This attachment is key when building the weapon for range.

Follow that up with your Optic of choice. On PC, we recommend the SVT-40 Scope 3-6x, but on console, you should use the G16 2.5x. This is due to having the ability to adjust your Field of View slider on PC, but not on console. For the Stock, we advise using the Empress Notch for general improved recoil control. After that, it’s recommended to utilize the M1930 Strife Angled Underbarrel, which reduces the weapon’s horizontal bounce. There are plenty of great Underbarrels, so be sure to adjust as needed.

When it comes to the Magazine type, things get a little tricky because of the pros and cons that come with each. Overall, we recommend the 7.62x54mmR 50 Round Mag since it doesn’t penalize your bullet velocity. However, you can also try the 6.5 Sakura 60 Round Drum for an increased Magazine size, but at the expense of slower bullet velocity.

Speaking of which, we suggest using the Lengthened Ammunition type for even faster bullet velocity. Since this is a build designed for range, it’s best to utilize a Rear Grip that improves recoil control. For this, we recommend the Polymer Grip, which improves accuracy and recoil during sustained fire.

For Perk slot 1, we advise Perfectionist for improved recoil control, but at the expense of increased flinch. Finally, for Perk 2, go with On-Hand, giving you slightly faster aim down sights (ADS) speeds.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Combat Scout

In recent seasons, the Perk meta has opened up, giving players more options. We like Quick Fix for Perk slot 1 since it immediately begins health regeneration as soon as you apply an armor plate or secure an elimination, but if you’re a passive player, you might want to try E.O.D. instead. Next, pick Tempered, allowing you to reach max armor with only two plates instead of three. Finally, we advise using the Combat Scout Perk, which pings enemies when you damage them.

Lethal Throwing Knife Tactical Stim

Since you’ll be using this build on Fortune’s Keep and Rebirth Island, we highly suggest using Throwing Knives, allowing you to finish off downed opponents quickly without wasting ammo. Enemies will continuously spawn during Resurgence matches, so this Lethal will come in handy. Finish off the build with Stims, which immediately begins health regeneration, even inside the gas.

