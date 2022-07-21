The best Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout

When it comes to the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone, the best weapons are far more diversified than they used to be, as clearly indicated by the close-range SMGs. There is a slew of viable options, though many players have gravitated toward the Armaguerra 43, which launched in 2022. This SMG has a lot going for it, with large magazine sizes, a competitive time to kill (TTK), and an overall great feel. While it’s important to deck out your assault rifles for long-range, it’s equally as crucial to make sure your SMGs perform well up-close, including the Armaguerra.

But what’s the best build? With so many attachments and slots and an ever-shifting meta, it can be overwhelming to know how exactly to build your weapons. Here, we’ll go through the best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Armaguerra 43 overview

The Armaguerra 43 has many benefits and quirks, which we’ll dive into here. For starters, it doesn’t have the best TTKs in the game up close, but according to TrueGameData, it’s in line with many of the best SMGs, only it kills slightly slower (we’re talking a tenth of a second slower). The thing is, this weapon outclasses many of the best SMGs at midrange, making it great for engagements at around 18 meters or so. Because of this, you’ll want to prioritize taking shots beyond the typical close-quarters distances to ensure you’re coming out ahead.

Even still, the Armaguerra 43 can still hold its own up close, especially if you land headshots, which isn’t too difficult to do, considering how easy it is to control. Beyond that, the Arma features a fast rate of fire of 940 RPM, making it more forgiving than many other SMGs in Warzone.

But how should you build this weapon?

The best Armaguerra 43 loadout

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle Recoil Booster Barrel Botti 570mm Precisione Optic Slate Reflector Stock Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel Mark VI Skeletal Magazine 9mm 60 Round Mags Ammunition Subsonic Rear Grip Taped Grip Perk Steady Perk 2 Quick

There are actually a few variations of Armaguerra 43 builds that could work, but for our recommendation, we’ll stick to a close-quarters loadout that can still function at midrange.

Start with the Recoil Booster Muzzle for an increased fire rate, giving the weapon a better TTK. As its name suggests, this will increase your recoil, but when used up close, this is a non-issue. After that, equip the Botti 570mm Precisione Barrel, giving you better vertical recoil control and improved bullet velocity, which helps when taking shots at midrange.

You’ll want to use an Optic, and for that, we recommend the Slate Reflector since it gives you a clean picture without hurting your aim down sights (ADS) time. Follow that up with the Imerito SA Folding Stock for better sprint-to-fire times and movement speed (perfect for those up-close fights).

As for the Underbarrel, we recommend the Mark VI Skeletal, giving you faster ADS times and better movement speed. You’ll also want to use the 9mm 60 Round Mags, which gives you more ammo with fewer penalties. It does slightly hurt your ADS time and movement speed, but the other attachments will make up for that.

Next, use the Subsonic Ammunition, keeping you from appearing on the minimap when firing. Since you won’t be using a suppressor with this build, Subsonic is crucial. After that, make sure you utilize the Taped Grip for improved sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and overall sprint speed.

For your first weapon Perk, we advise using Steady, which boosts your ADS movement speed and ADS firing movement speed. This will lead you to more victories up close. Finally, equip the Quick Perk 2 for a boost to sprint speed. As you can see, this build will ensure you move around as quickly as possible.

Perk 1 Quick Fix Perk 2 Tempered Perk 3 Amped

This is more of an aggressive build, so with that in mind, we recommend using Quick Fix for Perk slot 1. Remember, this Perk immediately triggers health regeneration when you secure an elimination and when you apply an armor plate. After that, we like to use Tempered with this build, which allows you to reach max armor with only two plates instead of three. For Perk 3, it’s best to use Amped for faster weapon swap speed.

Lethal Equipment Throwing Knife Tactical Equipment Stim

When it comes to Equipment, there are a couple of avenues you can take, but if you’re on a smaller map like Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep, we recommend Throwing Knives so you can quickly finish off downed enemies without wasting ammo. For Caldera, you can go with Molotovs. We also advise using Stims for Tactical Equipment, which immediately triggers health regeneration and gives you a speed boost.

