Ubisoft has announced that Tom Clancy’s The Division 3 is in the works now that a new executive producer is poised to take over the franchise.

On Ubisoft’s blog, the company revealed that Julian Gerighty, who is currently the Creative Director of Star Wars: Outlaws, will transition to being the Executive Producer for The Division Brand once Outlaws comes out. Previously, two The Division games were confirmed to be in the works — a mobile game titled The Division Resurgence and survival shooter The Division Heartland — but this announcement confirms that players should also eventually expect a full sequel to 2019’s The Division 2.

As Gerighty isn’t even in charge of The Division franchise yet and still needs to build a team for the sequel, it’s clear that The Division 3 is far from release, and not a lot of concrete details about it can be shared. Still, Ubisoft confirmed that its development will be led by Massive Entertainment, and Gerighty shared a bit of his vision of quality for the franchise.

“I think that we delivered [quality] with Tom Clancy’s The Division’s cutting-edge visuals, incredible gameplay, and promise to the player that they can’t get this experience anywhere else, and then again with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2,” he explained. “It’s about refinement, it’s about pushing the quality bar consistently forward … There are a huge number of talented developers currently working on the brand, and I think that having more consistency can only make everybody’s work sing.”

Ubisoft did not announce platforms or a release window for Tom Clancy’s The Division 3.

