Best skills to buy first in The First Berserker: Khazan

Table of Contents Table of Contents Common Skills Dual Wield Skills Greatsword Skills Spear Skills

If you’re diving into The First Berserker: Khazan, you may have taken a glance at its skill trees and felt a bit overwhelmed. There are a lot of skills to choose from, and it can be difficult to figure out which suits you best. We’re always trying to make things easier for you, though, so we’ve decided to list our picks for the best skills to buy first from each tree, which should make the game’s opening hours slightly more manageable.

Note: Remember that while Common Skills are used across any build, weapon skills are exclusive to that weapon. As such, only invest skill points in the weapon you’re currently using. You can always unlearn them for free at any time and move them to another skill tree if you decide to swap weapons.

Common Skills

Berserk Spirit – Berserk Spirit is found in the Resources sub-tree. This skill increases how much Spirit you can when attacking. Since you’ll need Spirit to use many of your active abilities, this is an important skill to have as early as possible.

– Berserk Spirit is found in the Resources sub-tree. This skill increases how much Spirit you can when attacking. Since you’ll need Spirit to use many of your active abilities, this is an important skill to have as early as possible. Brutal Attack: Reap – Brutal Attack: Reap is found in the Brutal Attack sub-tree. Having this skill means you’ll always earn a bit of health when performing a brutal attack from the front. This is especially helpful early in the game when your healing resources are so limited, and it could be just enough to save your life against a tough boss.

Dual Wield Skills

Blazing Assault – Blazing Assault is found in the Swift Attack sub-tree. This skill provides you with a fifth strike when using a swift attack combo. It doesn’t sound too exciting on paper, but more strikes mean more damage, and more damage means dead enemies.

– Blazing Assault is found in the Swift Attack sub-tree. This skill provides you with a fifth strike when using a swift attack combo. It doesn’t sound too exciting on paper, but more strikes mean more damage, and more damage means dead enemies. Whirlwind – Whirlwind is found in the Switch Attack sub-tree. With this skill, you can use a heavy attack after a swift attack to send yourself into a whirlwind leap that spins you into an enemy for huge damage. This is one of the best ways to chip away at bosses, and it’s only made better once you reach level 18 and pick up Phantom: Sword Dance, which offers a huge damage buff when using this skill.

Greatsword Skills

Mortal Blow – Mortal Blow is found in the Swift Attack sub-tree. This skill lets you follow up a swift attack with a fast, high-damage heavy attack. Since the greatsword is very slow by default, this can be especially useful during the early hours of the game by letting you land extra damage without leaving yourself open too long.

– Mortal Blow is found in the Swift Attack sub-tree. This skill lets you follow up a swift attack with a fast, high-damage heavy attack. Since the greatsword is very slow by default, this can be especially useful during the early hours of the game by letting you land extra damage without leaving yourself open too long. Heat of Battle – Heat of Battle is found in the Unbreakable sub-tree. With this skill unlocked, you’ll have more poise and take less damage when you’re hit mid-attack. More poise means you’ll be less likely to be interrupted by an attack, making this a must-have against enemies that you know will be trying to sneak in hits during your combos.

