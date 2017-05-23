The spiritual successor to ‘El Shaddai’ is coming to PlayStation 4 and PS Vita

Why it matters to you El Shaddai received critical acclaim upon its release in 2011 and the prospect of a follow-up retaining some of the original development team is exciting to fans.

In 2011, El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron garnered high acclaim for its tight action gameplay, its stylized presentation, and its quirky design sensibilities. Now, the game will receive a spiritual follow-up, The Lost Child, that is in development for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

El Shaddai director Takeyasu Sawaki will return to helm the game, among various other members of its development team, according to a report from Eurogamer. Sawaki is best known for serving as design lead on Capcom’s Okami and Devil May Cry.

While The Lost Child is linked to El Shaddai, expect to see some major changes in terms of gameplay. Rather than an action game, the project is set to be a turn-based RPG, which is sure to split opinion among its predecessor’s passionate fanbase.

However, we already know a little bit about how the two games will be connected in terms of plot. The reveal trailer above depicts a guardian angel called Lucifel descending to earth, landing in modern day Japan, which is set to be the primary setting of the game.

Lucifel was an important character in El Shaddai, assisting protagonist Enoch as he went about his quest to fulfill his duties as protector of the planet. It remains to be seen what role he will play in The Lost Child, although his prominence in this initial trailer might suggest that he will be the player character this time.

Few expected to see a follow-up to El Shaddai, especially so long after the game was first released, but the pedigree of its predecessor and the talent involved will have many gamers following the development of The Lost Child very closely. The game is set to be available for both the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita but no release date has been announced as of the time of writing.