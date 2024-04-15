 Skip to main content
How to sign up for the Rogue Prince of Persia alpha test

Jesse Lennox
By

After the launch of the excellent Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at the beginning of 2024, no one was expecting a second game in the franchise so soon. And yet, The Rogue Prince of Persia was revealed during the Triple-I Initiative as a roguelike take on the genre. Coming from the developer of Dead Cells , this game was one of the highlights of the show thanks to it's slick gameplay and unique and fluid art style. There was no release date given, but the game is entering early access May 14. However, you can get your hands on it even earlier if you apply to participate in the alpha test.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A valid email address

  • Be 16 years or older

Wallrunning during a boss fight in The Rogue Prince of Persia
Ubisoft

How to apply for the The Rogue Prince of Persia Alpha test

Applying for the alpha test is easy and only takes a minute, but itdoes not guarantee you will get access whenever the testing is held. Here's all you need to do.

Step 1: Go to the official The Rogue Prince of Persia website.

Step 2: Select the Ally For Alpha button next to the early access link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your email address in the field.

Step 4: Select whether you want to receive their newsletters, but confirm your age and consent to GDPR.

Step 5: That's it! If you're selected, you will get an email with further instructions on participating in the alpha test.

