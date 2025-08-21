 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

These three PS Plus games will blow you away this weekend (August 22-24)

By
A character surfs on sand dunes in Sword of the Sea.
Giant Squid

I know we’re all still amped up over all the announcements from Gamescom this week, especially for things like Ghost of Yotei and Black Ops 7 coming to PS5 in less than two months, but that doesn’t solve the problem of what to play this weekend. We still have to wait a bit for Metal Gear Solid Delta and Lost Soul Aside, but this month’s new PS Plus games might be one of the best drops of the year. We’ve got one day one title drop, plus two hidden gems that will surprise you with just how deep and thoughtful they are. It wasn’t intentional, but this weekend’s theme has ended up being a trio of smaller games that pack a huge punch.

Sword of the Sea

Let’s start with the day one addition, shall we? If the footage for Sword of the Sea reminds you of the sliding sections of Journey, that’s intentional — this is from the same team that made Abzu, Journey, and The Pathless, all of which featured silky smooth movement mechanics. This is yet another atmospheric and introspective game that doesn’t tell its story through dialogue but visuals and environmental detail. You will glide through the world on your sword, pulling off tricks, and exploring this world to bring life back to a desolate world. As you bring water back to each area, more of the map opens up to explore. There is some light combat here, too, but this game is all about the vibes and environmental message.

Sword of the Sea is available now on PS5 and PC.

Unicorn Overlord

I’ll be honest; this game’s title didn’t do it any favors. Unless you are familiar with Vanillaware, this is probably a game you let slip without a second thought, but now that it is on Plus, I am obligated to convince you to try it. Unicorn Overlord is a tactical RPG like nothing else you’ve ever played. You will build up various groups of units on a grid and direct them on a map to fight other groups and take over locations, but how those battles play out is where it gets interesting. Fights are all automated, and you can see the results before they even start, but what you’re in charge of is programming how your units behave. Almost like writing a script, you give your units conditions for who to attack, when to use skills, who to heal, and more. It sounds a little boring and tedious, but you have to try it for yourself to see just how rewarding it is in action. Plus, the art is unbeatable.

Recommended Videos

Unicorn Overlord is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch

Indika

I bet you’ve never played a game where you control a nun with the Devil speaking to her before. This indie game is a wild ride that you will never predict, so I will hold back from saying as much as I can to preserve the experience for you. What I will say is that it is a wonderfully strange, unpredictable, and striking game about faith, perspective, doubt, and reality. I know, that’s terribly vague, but this is a game that you need to go into with as little knowledge as possible. And don’t give up after the slow opening, either. It isn’t a very long game so just stick with it and trust that it knows what it’s doing.

Indika is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Even if the PS5 Pro GTA 6 rumors are true, I’m not buying one
Jason holds a gun in Grand Theft Auto 6.

If I had a nickel for every GTA 6 leak and rumor, I could afford a PS5 Pro. But I don't, so I can't. We're finally in the home stretch before release and all this madness can end, but now that we've started to see real footage of the game, the focus has started to shift to performance. The trailers were running on base PS5 models, and from a graphical standpoint look about as impressive as a game with this much time and money dumped into it should. While the visuals, scale, and promise of a bigger and better GTA Online is enough to ensure GTA 6 breaks every sales record imaginable on release -- in fact, RockStar could probably sell an empty box with GTA 6 on the cover and outsell every other game this generation -- but there's a lot of concern around the net about how the game will run.

The most widespread rumor right now is that GTA 6 will only run at 60 FPS on the $700 PS5 Pro, with the implication being that the base PS5 and Xbox Series X will only hit 30. I have my doubts about this claim as a whole, but even if I took it as truth, it isn't enough to convince me to plunk down all that cash on a Pro.

Read more
PlayStation Plus just added three amazing games you need to play this weekend (August 8-10)
A robot holds Pinocchio in Lies of P.

I go back and forth almost every month debating whether or not the PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra games added to PS5 are better. The fact that I can never decide is a great problem to have, but I have a hard time believing that the Extra games will be able to hold a candle to what PlayStation has given us here. It isn't new, but getting access to one of 2023's best games of the year, which recently got a meaty piece of DLC, is reason enough to clear your weekend plans. Even if you're not a soulslike kind of player, the other options are just as exciting for different audiences. That's enough teasing, so let me dive right into these amazing PlayStation Plus games you need to play this weekend.

Lies of P

Read more
Marvel Cosmic Invasion’s tag system lets me finally feel like a beat-em-up pro
Storm, Venom, and Nova fight enemies in Marvel Cosmic Invasion.

As a kid, there was never a trip to a movie theater or bowling alley where I didn't sink at least a handful of quarters into whatever beat-em-up arcade game was on site. I was enamored with The Simpsons arcade game and bewitched by TMNT, but the one that ate the vast majority of my quarters (okay, my parents' quarters) was the X-Men arcade game. Even looking at a screenshot of those majestic pixel-art graphics gives me phantosmia of slightly burnt popcorn and hot pretzels.

I never had the skill or quarters necessary to get beyond one or two stages in those games, but that never diminished my love for beat-em-ups. I still like checking out new entries when I can, but love watching combo videos even more. Seeing one or two people work in perfect harmony with the game's mechanics to juggle, bounce, and style on those poor NPC enemies is an art form that I never thought I'd be able to participate in.

Read more