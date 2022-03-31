Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands classes guide: Stats, feats, skills, and more

If you’ve ever played a D&D campaign (or an RPG in general), you know the importance of choosing the right class. Each comes with its pros and cons, leaving the choice up to your preferred playstyle. Classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gel together in two different ways. But the choices you make during character creation could have lasting effects on your entire game.

First, you’ll choose a class and a Twist of Fate (your character’s backstory). Then you’ll allocate 10 free stat points however you deem fit. So what are the different classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which Twists of Fates should you choose, and how should you allocate your initial stats?

Classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are six unique classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, each with a passive class feat and two action skills. You’ll have access to your first action skill from the beginning but won’t unlock the second one until you’ve leveled up.

Class feats are your class’s unique ability. However, you don’t trigger class feats with specific button inputs. They’re passive abilities that are always active or triggered by another action. Each class also comes with a simple leveling tree akin to any other RPG you’ve ever played.

As you level up, you’ll earn stat points and skill points to allocate accordingly. Stat points go toward your strength, dexterity, intelligence, etc., while skill points get assigned along your skill tree.

Once you choose your class, you’ll select your Twist of Fate, which is basically your character’s backstory. Twists of Fate give you bonus stat points to specific abilities while lowering others. For example, The Village Idiot (seen above) gives us +8 strength but -3 intelligence.

How do stats work in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Stats like strength and dexterity govern different abilities in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Understanding how they work and what they buff is important when building your first character.

Strength: Increases your critical hit damage

Dexterity: Increases your critical hit chance

Intelligence: Increases your spell cooldown rate

Wisdom: Increases your status (or elemental) effect damage

Constitution: Increases your max HP and ward (your overshield)

Attunement: Increases your action skill cooldown rate (you can use them more often with high attunement)

Constitution and attunement are two stats that work with all classes and should be leveled up accordingly. Don’t neglect your HP and action skill cooldowns to deal more critical damage.

Before you begin

Before you begin your journey, you’ll get to allocate 10 stat points. Pay attention to the right side of the screen, as the game tells you which stats work best with which class. For example, Stabbomancers, Clawbringers, and Brr-Zerkers benefit from increased strength. On the other hand, Spellshots and Graveborns benefit from increased intelligence. You can re-pick your Twist of Fate if your first selection doesn’t align with the suggestions. For example, a Spellshot shouldn’t also be the Village Idiot.

Skip the Twist of Fate screen, play around with your stats, and then go back for the best results. Thankfully, you won’t have to re-allocate those stats if you go back, and you can see how your Twist changes things up. To us, it feels like these screens should be reversed.

Keep in mind, classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands don’t work like tried and true RPG classes. For example, there’s no classic healer, tank, or assassin. While you could call the Stabbomancer the “assassin,” it’s not totally applicable.

That being said, let’s dive into the different classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, dissect their skills, and determine which stats and Twists of Fate are best.

The Stabbomancer

The Stabbomancer works like a melee/stealth class with an increased critical hit chance.

Class Feat: Increased critical hit chance

Action skill one: Ghost Blade — Throw a spinning blade that does melee damage to nearby enemies based on your equipped weapon.

Action skill two: From the Shadows — Turn invisible and deal automatic critical hits. However, critical hit damage is reduced.

The Stabbomancer benefits from increased strength, dexterity, and wisdom. The Stabbomancer focuses on increased critical and elemental weapon damage rather than casting spells. For that reason, The Village Idiot is the best Twist of Fate for the Stabbomancer. From there, you can allocate your 10 stat points to dexterity and wisdom.

The Clawbringer

Also known as Thor, the Clawbringer focuses on status effect melee/gun damage.

Class Feat: Wyvern Companion — You’re accompanied by a Wyvern (tiny dragon) that flies around and inflicts fire damage onto enemies.

Action skill one: Cleansing Flames — Summon a hammer and slam it into the ground to create a fire nova that causes melee damage to nearby enemies.

Action skill two: Storm Dragon’s Judgment — Throw your hammer (like Thor) and deal lightning damage (also like Thor) to any enemy it touches. The hammer sticks where it lands and does AOE lightning damage every second to nearby enemies. Recall the hammer by pressing R1 (or your assigned action skill button) again.

According to the game, the Clawbringer benefits from increased strength and constitution. However, we’d argue they benefit from wisdom more than anything. The Clawbringer is all about elemental damage. You can go in one of two directions from here: Do you want to be a spell-casting Clawbringer or a gunplay/melee-focused Clawbringer?

Spell-casting Clawbringers can opt for the Failed Monk Twist of Fate and then make up the lost Strength stats. On the other hand, melee-focused Clawbringers can choose the Rogue Alchemist and invest their 10 stat points in the lost constitution. Really, the Clawbringer benefits from every Twist except for Raised by Elves and Recovering Inventory Hoarder, which don’t offer much anyway.

The Spellshot

The Spellshot is the closest to classic mage classes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Class Feat: Spell Weaving — When you cast a spell or reload (which you’ll often do), you’ll get increased spell damage that stacks with each cast and reload. These stacks decay over time.

Action skill one: Polymorph — Turn an enemy into a harmless skeep for a few seconds.

Action skill two: Ambi-Hextrous — Equip a second spell (hotkeys to the action skill button).

You’ll have to grind levels with the Spellshot class to unlock the Ambi-Hextrous. However, you’ll be dual-wielding spells like a true mage of the Wonderlands once you do.

Stat-wise, the Spellshot benefits from increased intelligence and dexterity. However, you should also consider wisdom, as most spells do elemental damage. Therefore, the Failed Monk Twist of Fate is the best option for Spellshots. Invest your remaining stat points into dexterity and attunement to be casting spells left and right (literally).

The Graveborn

The Graveborn is the dark magic class in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Class Feat: Demi-Lich Companion — You’re accompanied by a floating Demi-Lich (skull-bird thing) that deals ranged dark magic damage.

Action skill one: Dire Sacrifice — Sacrifice a portion of your HP to deal dark magic damage to nearby enemies. You’ll also apply dark magic status effects to nearby enemies.

Action skill two: Reaper of Bones — Fully heal yourself and gain increased Leech Efficacy (absorb HP) and dark magic damage. You will, however, gradually lose HP until you eventually die. But when you would typically die, you become briefly invulnerable and recover a small amount of HP. This is definitely one of the more involved action skills in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and one that you’ll need to get used to.

Like the Spellshot, the Graveborn benefits from increased intelligence and wisdom, thus bolstering their status effect damage. It’s also worth investing in constitution, as more health means extended time for Reaper of Bones. Therefore, the best Graveborn Twist of Fate is the Failed Monk. From there, invest your stat points in constitution and wisdom, as you’ll be doing more AOE status damage than direct critical damage.

The Spore Warden

The Spore Warden works as the long-ranged specialist of the group.

Class Feat: Mushroom Companion — You’ll summon an adorable-yet-terrifying mushroom buddy who attacks and deals poison damage to enemies.

Action skill one: Barrage — Simultaneously shoot seven spectral arrows that ricochet twice between nearby enemies.

Action skill two: Blizzard — Cast three frost cyclones that seek out nearby enemies and deal frost damage.

The Spore Warden benefits from increased dexterity and attunement. However, players should also invest in wisdom if they use the Blizzard ability. But if you’re inclined toward the Barrage skill, invest in strength instead. You can go a few different directions with the Spore Warden based on which action skill you prefer — either the Village Idiot or the Rogue Alchemist. Then allocate your stats to bolster dexterity in either case.

The Brr-Zerker

As the name suggests, the Brr-Zerker deals in frost status damage.

Class Feat: Rage of the Ancients — When you activate your action skill, you become enraged and deal bonus frost damage to all your attacks

Action skill one: Dreadwind — You spin around, slashing anything nearby with your melee weapon.

Action skill two: Feral Surge — Leap forward and deal frost damage to all nearby enemies.

As a Brr-Zerker, the game tells you to invest in strength, constitution, and attunement. However, you should also look into wisdom to bolster your frost damage. Therefore, select the Rogue Alchemist or Village Idiot Twists of Fate, and then allocate your stats based on which were unaffected (or debuffed) by your Twist.

