Ubisoft opens registration for Project U, a mysterious, ‘session-based’ co-op shooter

Cristina Alexander
By

Ubisoft revealed a mysterious new “session-based” co-op shooter called Project U in the most low-key way possible: by quietly launching an official website and opening registration for the closed beta. The website went live on Friday, with the French publisher saying that the game will explore an entirely new concept in the shooter genre.

“Code-name Project U explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against an overwhelming threat!” Ubisoft wrote at the bottom of the website. The statement implies that Project U is a working title in the same manner that Project Eve was a working title for Stellar BladeAs such, the game is in early development, and the company is looking for people to play the closed beta on PC.

The closed beta test for Project U will be available exclusively to select registered players living in Western Europe, though it will be conducted entirely in English. Players must live in one of the following countries: France, Germany, the U.K., Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain, and Italy.

Since the closed beta test is PC-exclusive, you might want to upgrade to a good working computer unless you have already done so, regardless of whether you’re gonna play at 30 frames per second or 60 fps. The recommended PC specs are as follows.

Recommended specs for 30 fps:

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460, AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB of VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM)
  • RAM : 16 GB dual channel

Recommended specs for 60 fps:

  • OS : Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 (8GB of VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 (8GB of VRAM)
  • RAM : 16 GB dual channel

The starting date for Project U’s closed beta test is currently unknown, so the only thing registrants can do after signing up on the game’s website is to wait for an email to see if they’re invited to participate. If you get the invitation, download the game and play it through Ubisoft Connect.

