Ubisoft lets players turn their best game snaps into apparel

Ubisoft announced a new partnership with Zakeke, a customizer software company that lets users personalize apparel and accessories with their own photos. Players will be able to edit photographs from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and other games with the new customizing software and process orders through Ubisoft’s online store.

Ubisoft already has a “Photo Mode” that can print screenshots from its games onto coffee mugs, phone cases, and more. Zakeke enables the company to take this a step further with apparel like T-shirts and hoodies. Aside from Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, this Photo Mode can also memorialize in-game moments from Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Players just need to screenshot whatever they want to print from their game, select the type of product they want, customize it, and then print. Products ship within a few days. Zakeke’s software includes personalization options like effects, filters, sizing, and other tools typically found in a photo editor. Customers can access photos from theirs or a friend’s photo library from the Ubisoft store.

As part of the partnership, Zakeke has also implemented a custom design software for Ubisoft’s digital storefronts on Bigcommerce. Zakeke tells Digital Trends that the idea originated as a way to offer U.S. and Canadian fans customized apparel related to the Six Invitational, a major Rainbow Six esports event. Ubisoft wanted fans to have the option to print personalized uniforms with their names on them.

Zakeke has also collaborated with other companies in the gaming industry such as Flex Arcade and Rocket Games in the past. Some might argue that it’s not the most fashion-forward idea in gaming-related apparel, but Ubisoft establishing a standard for printing customized game apparel can help ensure quality products for its fans. It’s unclear when exactly all customization options will go live.

