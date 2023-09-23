How to unlock the Hermit’s Cave in Lies of P

Despite clearly taking a lot of inspiration from FromSoftware's seminal titles, specifically Bloodborne, Lies of P has a distinct lack of optional areas. In fact, playing through the game naturally to the end may lead you to believe there aren't any extra zones or locations off the main path at all. That isn't quite true, as there is one area called the Hermit's Cave that stands as the only secret area you can go out of your way to visit. This isn't a place you can just waltz into, though, and has a very cryptic set of steps you need to take in order to access. Here's how you can unlock the Hermit's Cave in Lies of P.

Difficulty Moderate What You Need Reach the Barren Swamp Bridge

How to get into the Hermit's Cave

After you get to the Barren Swamp Bridge you might have noticed a gate with an NPC named Rookie Explorer Hugo standing beside it. Speaking to him will eventually lead to him saying he will open the gate for you if you stop by often enough to visit him. Of course, it isn't quite as simple as that.

Step 1: Speak to Rookie Explorer Hugo until he gives you the Cryptic Vessel.

Step 2: Take this item back to Hotel Krat and give it to Venigni.

Step 3: Continue on the main path until you reach the roof of the building in the Collapsed Street.

Step 4: Drop down on the side where you can spot a puppet shooting fire below.

Step 5: Past this puppet is the Special Krat Supply Box you can collect.

Step 6: Take this Supply Box back to Hotel Krat and give it to Polendina.

Step 7: Polendina will now sell the Rusty Cryptic Vessel, which you should purchase and give to Venigni to learn about it.

Step 8: Travel back to the Barren Swamp Bridge to find the gate open and your path to the Hermit's Cave clear.

