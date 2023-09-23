 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to unlock the Hermit’s Cave in Lies of P

Jesse Lennox
By

Despite clearly taking a lot of inspiration from FromSoftware's seminal titles, specifically Bloodborne, Lies of P has a distinct lack of optional areas. In fact, playing through the game naturally to the end may lead you to believe there aren't any extra zones or locations off the main path at all. That isn't quite true, as there is one area called the Hermit's Cave that stands as the only secret area you can go out of your way to visit. This isn't a place you can just waltz into, though, and has a very cryptic set of steps you need to take in order to access. Here's how you can unlock the Hermit's Cave in Lies of P.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Moderate

What You Need

  • Reach the Barren Swamp Bridge

How to get into the Hermit's Cave

After you get to the Barren Swamp Bridge you might have noticed a gate with an NPC named Rookie Explorer Hugo standing beside it. Speaking to him will eventually lead to him saying he will open the gate for you if you stop by often enough to visit him. Of course, it isn't quite as simple as that.

Step 1: Speak to Rookie Explorer Hugo until he gives you the Cryptic Vessel.

A man in a wolf mask in Lies of P.
Neowiz

Step 2: Take this item back to Hotel Krat and give it to Venigni.

Related

Step 3: Continue on the main path until you reach the roof of the building in the Collapsed Street.

Step 4: Drop down on the side where you can spot a puppet shooting fire below.

Step 5: Past this puppet is the Special Krat Supply Box you can collect.

Step 6: Take this Supply Box back to Hotel Krat and give it to Polendina.

Pinocchio talking to a puppet about solving puzzles.
Neowiz

Step 7: Polendina will now sell the Rusty Cryptic Vessel, which you should purchase and give to Venigni to learn about it.

Step 8: Travel back to the Barren Swamp Bridge to find the gate open and your path to the Hermit's Cave clear.

Lies of P is a fairly straightforward game, but there is one secret area to be found. Here is how you can unlock the Hermit's Cave and explore its depths.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to unlock all Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1
Rain stands next to Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1.

Despite always sticking to the traditional one-versus-one format for the main series, Mortal Kombat 1 has introduced a secondary system using Kameo Fighters that you can call in to assist you during a fight. This helps expand the roster from its already impressive ranks by including some fan favorites, but more importantly, it adds a new level of depth to the fighter to consider when picking your backup. These assists even have their own unique Fatalities as well! Even so, just like Havik, you have to do a little work to unlock these Kameo Fighters. If you want to take the fight to the online ranks, you will need to have all the Kameo Fighters at your disposal. Here's how to unlock them all in Mortal Kombat 1.
How to unlock all Kameo Fighters
Unlocking Kameo Fighters is tied to your overall profile level. You level up your profile by doing basically any activity in the game, such as playing Invasions mode and the Tower. Whatever you pick, every five levels you reach will reward you with one new Kameo Fighter. Here's which ones you unlock at each milestone:

Level 5 - Scorpion

Read more
How to change your appearance in Baldur’s Gate 3
A party of four adventures walking through a mushroom forest in the Underdark

Making your character can take a long time if you really want to get all the details right. From your race, class, hairstyle, and more, you have a lot of options to tweak before ever starting your adventure. If you're a little too excited, you might end up slacking off on making your character and assuming you can update it later just so you can get right into the action. If so, or you simply want to change up your look after a couple of hours into this massive game, you'll be at a loss as to how, if you even can, change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3. You may not fully like the answer, but here's the best you can do in terms of altering your appearance after you've exited the character creator.
Can you change your appearance in Baldur's Gate 3?

The answer to this is technically yes, but not in the way you would hope. To get it out of the way, no, there's no way to return to the character creation screen after you've finalized your character. Unlike respeccing your character, there's no NPC, item, or magic mirror anywhere in The Forgotten Realms that will let you change your appearance.

Read more
Mortal Kombat 1 Fatalities: how to do every character’s Fatality
Shang Tsung stealing someone's soul in Mortal Kombat 1.

What set the Mortal Kombat franchise apart when it first hit arcades was just how brutally violent the games were. It looks tame now, but the Fatalities of the original game were some of the most shocking things anyone had seen in a game up to that point, pixelated graphics and all. With Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm continues to churn our stomachs with some of the most disgustingly detailed ways to dismantle your opponent. Everyone loves seeing these creative ways your favorite fighter can definitively end a fight, but if you want to show off to your friends and humiliate your enemy, you have to know the specific button input to pull it off for each character. There are more that you can unlock, but here is how to perform every character's basic Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.
How to perform all basic Fatalities
Here are all the default inputs for every character's Fatality on PlayStation and Xbox controls in alphabetical order, as well as what range you need to be at to trigger the Fatality. Once you have reduced your opponent's health to 0 and they are susceptible to a Fatality, which you will know from the announcer calling out "Finish him" or "Finish her," you will have five seconds to input the correct sequence.
Ashrah - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, Triangle/Y
Baraka - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
General Shao - Mid range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
Geras - Mid range
Forward, Down, Down, Circle/B
Havik - Close range
Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Johnny Cage - Close range
Forward, Back, Down, Triangle/Y
Kenshi - Close range
Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Kitana - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Kung Lao - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Circle/B
Li Mei - Close range
Forward, Back, Forward, Cross/A
Lui Kang - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, Circle/B
Mileena - Close range
Back, Forward, Back, Square/X
Nitara - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Square/X
Raiden - Close range
Back, Forward, Back, Triangle/Y
Rain - Close range
Down, Down, Back, Circe/B
Reiko - Mid range
Down, Down, Back, Triangle/Y
Reptile - Mid range
Forward, Back, Down, Circle/B
Scorpion - Mid range
Down, Forward, Back, RT
Shang Tsung - Close range
Back, Down, Down, Circle/B
Sindel - Mid range
Down, Back, Down, Square/X
Smoke - Any range
Back, Forward, Down, Square/X
Sub Zero - Any range
Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y
Tanya - Close range
Down, Back, Down, Cross/A
All Kameo Fighter Fatalities
Cyrax - Mid range
Forward, Back, Forward, RB
Darrius - Mid range
Down, Back, Forward, RB
Frost - Mid range
Back, Down, Back, RB
Goro - Close range
Back, Forward, Down, RB
Jax - Far range
Down, Forward, Down, RB
Kano Mid range
Back, Down, Forward, RB
Kung Lao - Mid range
Forward, Back, Forward, RB
Sareena - Mid range
Back, Down, Down, RB
Scorpion - Mid range
Down, Forward, Down, RB
Sektor - Mid range
Back, Forward, Back, RB
Shunjiko - Mid range
Down, Back, Down, RB
Sonya - Mid range
Back, Forward, Down, RB
Stryker - Mid range
Forward, Down, Forward, RB
Sub-Zero - Mid range
Forward, Down, Forward, RB

Read more