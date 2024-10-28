 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Games preservation dealt a huge blow by U.S. Copyright Office

By
Mario on an iPhone via an emulator.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) will not grant an exemption for video games in terms of preservation, the U.S. Copyright Office announced last week, showing that we still have a long way to go in helping people to experience classic titles that might not be available to play anywhere.

The Software Preservation Network, along with the Video Game History Foundation, filed a petition to expand DMCA exemptions for software like video games. This specific effort was to provide an easier way to access games through remote means that might otherwise be protected under the DMCA for the purposes of research and other academic purposes.

Recommended Videos

The U.S. Copyright Office and even the Library of Congress have made comments in the past about the importance of games preservation, but the Office was concerned that proposed guidelines involving who can access retro and emulated games used for academic or research purposes could still harm the market. This, in turn, doesn’t make any moves to stop problems with copyright strikes and takedowns that plague retro game enthusiasts and preservationists.

Related

“While the Register appreciates that proponents have suggested broad safeguards that could deter recreational uses of video games in some cases, she believes that such requirements are not specific enough to conclude that they would prevent market harms,” the decision read. Other factors in the ruling include inconsistencies in documentation and testimony from parties involved, along with recent remasters, remakes, and other releases that can bring the games to modern audiences.

In a statement posted Friday, Video Game History Foundation library director Phil Salvador writes that the organization is disappointed in the decision, and that its efforts, along with those of other organizations, have been hampered by lobbying groups like the Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

“Unfortunately, lobbying efforts by rightsholder groups continue to hold back progress. During our hearing with the Copyright Office, the [ESA] declared that they would never support remote game access for research purposes under any conditions,” Salvador writes. “The game industry’s absolutist position… forces researchers to explore extra-legal methods to access the vast majority of out-of-print video games that are otherwise unavailable.”

The foundation released a report last year that found 87% of classic games (or titles that are normally available on abandoned, neglected, or inactive platforms) were not available to play or access by typical means. The number of games that are considered “critically endangered” in the study has increased with the shutdown of the Wii U and 3DS eShops and the Xbox 360 store in 2023.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
All Trophies and Achievements in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
A dark and dreary landscape in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The world of Thedas has a lot of problems by the time your Rook shows up on the scene in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After creating your character, picking your class, and learning the basic tips and tricks of the game, you will be overwhelmed with content. There are dozens of quests to complete, chests to loot, puzzles to solve, and secrets to uncover. That's all without mentioning the main quest, which will take you dozens of hours on its own.

For completionists out there, you have your work cut out for you. A good way to help track your progress and make sure you're on the right path is to know all the Trophies and Achievements there are so you don't miss anything important. If you're curious about what tasks are required for full completion, here's the full Trophy and Achievement list for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Read more
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more