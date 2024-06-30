Back in May, we were drowning in a surprising deluge of new video games. A lot of the month’s best releases felt like they came out of left field thanks to indie gems like Animal Well and Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Around that time, it was common to see players wondering where so many killer games came from, despite the fact that many had positive buzz coming off streams like Day of the Devs.

If you found May overwhelming, I regret to inform you that it’s about to happen again in July. And I’m telling you right now so you’re not surprised when it happens.

A quick glance at July’s release calendar would probably make you think that we’re in for a quiet month for games. There aren’t many heavy hitters on the docket. The biggest release is, arguably, Final Fantasy XIV‘s Dawntrail expansion, which will follow successful updates for Elden Ring and Destiny 2. Beyond that, even the “biggest” games may sound relatively niche. The First Descendant is looking to become a new live service success and Mihoyo’s Zenless Zone Zero is sure to get some buzz.

It’s when you start diving deep into the indie scene that you’ll start to find some hidden gems. The first half of July is especially loaded in that regard. Devolver will give players a hectic action game with the long-awaited Anger Foot on July 11, which could carry the same high-octane charm as games like Hotline Miami. That will be closely followed by the cozy Flock (July 16), colorful action-platformer Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (July 18), and Schim (July 18).

The calendar gets especially hectic at that point. July 18 brings both Dungeons of Hinterberg and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, two very different games that are set to make a splash on Xbox. While the latter may not be your cup of team if you don’t love Soulslikes, I’ve gone hands on with Dungeons of Hinterberg and feel that the Alps-inspired action RPG could be one of 2024’s best indies.

For more nostalgic players, July 18 will also see the release of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition. The collection, which has earned some positive buzz from recent previews, turns old NES games into bite-sized challenges similar to the NES Remix series.

Another potential sleeper hit drops the very next day with Capcom’s Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The unique tower defense action hybrid was the talk of this year’s Summer Game Fest, even making it onto our list of the best games we played at the show. And if that sounds a little too out there for you, July 19 will also bring a Madden alternative in EA Sports College Football 25.

While a little lighter, the back stretch of the month hides some potential hidden gems. Été, a relaxing painting game launching on July 23, impressed me when I played it at Summer Game Fest two years ago. That same day will also see the launch of A Star Named Eos, a puzzling adventure from the makers of the very charming Behind the Frame. That’s all rounded out by Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure on July 25, which was just an official selection at this year’s Tribeca Fest.

While those are some of the highlights, there’s way more than that coming in July too. Earth Defense Force 6, EvilVEvil, The New Denpa Men, and even a Switch port of Apple Arcade standout Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate all pad out the rest of the calendar.

So don’t let me catch you asking where all these games came from in the coming weeks. You’ve been warned.