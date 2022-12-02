When Warzone first launched as a new player in the battle royale space, it probably could’ve succeeded just by riding off the Call of Duty brand name alone. Instead of taking the easy way, though, Warzone wanted to make itself stand out from other games by adding its own set of unique mechanics and features. While some were present from the start, such as the Gulag system, others were added and changed as the seasons went on, such as with contracts.

Contracts are back in Warzone 2.0 featuring both returning and new objectives to help you get an edge on your opponents, make money to purchase items or revive teammates, and earn some extra XP for your troubles. There are also a new set of contracts made specifically for the new DMZ mode as well that you will need to learn and recognize. Contracts can be great if you know what you’re doing, or they might end up being a curse that gets your squad wiped. Our full contract guide for Warzone 2.0 and DMZ will keep you from entering into an agreement you don’t understand.

How contracts work in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ

Contracts in Warzone 2.0 and DMZ function identically to how they did in the original Warzone. You will spot different contract icons on the map that indicate one is available to be taken. Once you reach said location, you will find a walkie-talkie you can interact with that will activate the associated contract. Once accepted, you will be given a breakdown of the objective to complete and a time limit to do it. If you do, you will get the rewards, which typically include cash, XP, and occasionally some other bonus.

Warzone 2.0 contracts and rewards

Bounty — Crosshair symbol

Bounty contracts task you with hunting down an enemy player. You will be given a circle on your map showing you the general area your target is in, but not their exact location. The person who is your bounty will be told they are being hunted, so your knowledge of their location isn’t completely one-sided, especially since you won’t know where their team is either.

As long as you and your team manage to eliminate your target before the time runs out, you will get some money and XP. Fail to do so, and you get nothing. Even if you don’t think you’ll pursue a bounty, they are still useful for the intel it gives you on an enemy’s position.

Secure Intel — Document symbol

This contract has two steps involved that can put you and your squad at risk since it involves quite a bit of moving around the map. Once picked up, your first objective will be to find a laptop within a marked circle on your map. Once you get close enough to it, the exact location will pop up for you to find.

After grabbing the intel off the laptop, you then need to deliver it to another marked location somewhere on the map. Manage to get there without getting killed and you will find a large computer to upload the intel to. Once that’s done, you get your payout of cash and XP, but will also have the location of the next circle placed on your map. Knowing where the next circle is going to be ahead of time is some of the best information you can get in Warzone 2.0. It not only lets you secure a safe location early, but also pick off other teams scrambling to make it to the new circle.

Most Wanted — Crown symbol

Remember the Bounty contract? Well, Most Wanted is basically the opposite of that. Instead of giving you a target to kill for a nice reward, this contract marks whoever picks it up on the map as a target for a nice payday. There are two key differences, though. One is that it isn’t just one person or squad that gets to know where you are, but everyone in the game. The second is that instead of everyone getting a rough area of where you are, your precise location is pinned on the map until you’re killed or manage to live until the contract ends.

We shouldn’t need to go over the glaring risks this contract comes with, so instead, we’ll tell you what the light at the end of the tunnel is. Manage to survive this dangerous contract and not only do you get some nice cash and XP, but you will instantly revive any dead squadmates on your team. That makes this contract not only more valuable but also more difficult, the more members of your team who have already been eliminated.

Safecracker — Safe symbol

This contract is a safe (get it?) contract that is perfect to grab early on in a Warzone 2.0 match. Once you activate this contract, three locations of safes will be placed on your map. Each one you go to needs to be blasted open with some C4, which is obviously going to be quite loud and draw attention to you, but they are packed with cash and loot.

While you don’t have to open all three safes, or even any of them obviously, you do get a bonus influx of cash for hitting all three before the contract expires. If you can find one of these contracts early on, you can easily load up on good weapons and cash to get a nice edge in the early game.

Champion’s Quest (Nuke)

This contract is the most unique, rare, difficult, and powerful in all of Warzone 2.0. It wasn’t even discovered to be real for quite a bit after launch. This is the only contract that has prerequisites before it will show up, and what it asks is not easy.

The first step to even getting this contract is to win five games of Warzone 2.0 in a row. That’s right, you need to win five in a row. Make sure you wait until the match fully ends after winning each one to make sure the next step triggers.

Upon entering your next Warzone 2.0 game after getting five wins straight, you will automatically have the location for the Champion’s Quest contract placed on your map in any of the three zones. Once you collect the contract, your first objective will be to find three Elements to assemble the nuke itself. As you would expect, all three are placed on your map to track down. The twist is that each Element you collect will inflict you with a different status effect.

The Beryllium Core will mark you as if you were doing a Most Wanted contract.

The Plutonium Core will deal damage over time.

The Titanium will mess up your radar and map.

If your team manages to collect all three Elements, the next thing you need to do is survive with them until the bomb site is revealed to you. We have no idea how long this takes yet, but it will eventually be placed on your map. Head there and put all the components into the bomb and then activate it.

Finally, a two-minute timer will begin until the nuke will detonate. However, other teams can use this time to disarm the bomb if they get a chance, so you will need to protect the nuke at all costs. If no one manages to defuse it in time, the nuke goes off, the game ends, and you’re declared the victor.

DMZ contracts and rewards

Cargo Delivery or Shipment — Briefcase symbol

This is a straightforward contract. You will be tasked with transporting either a car or a ship to a desired location. Nothing fancy, but it pays well.

Destroy Supplies — Bomb symbol

This contract basically says it all in the name. You will have two spots where you need to go in and plant explosives to destroy the marked supplies. This is a lot like the Safecracker contract in Warzone 2.0, however a bit easier since you don’t need to hang around after planting the bomb since no loot is going to pop out. You’ll get paid at the end no matter where you are.

Eliminate HVT — Crosshair symbol

This contract shares the same symbol as the Bounty contract, and is functionally the same, except instead of another player you’re hunting an AI soldier. You can expect them to be well protected by other AI in a building or other structure of some kind. It shouldn’t be tough for a team with decent weapons to tackle.

Geiger Search — Nuclear symbol

This contract equips you with a Geiger counter you need to use to track down nearby nuclear materials. As you get closer to the materials, the number on the counter will go up. Once you find and collect both, extract them to get some extra cash.

Rescue Hostage — Handcuff symbol

This contract almost turns your DMZ match into a mini-objective match from a game like Rainbow Six Siege. You will be tasked with infiltrating an area, killing off the AI guarding it and the hostage, and carrying them to an extraction zone to claim the reward.

Hunt Squad — Skull symbol

While the Eliminate HTV shares the Bounty symbol, it’s the Hunt Squad contract that actually mirrors it. This will give you the rough location of an enemy squad, not just a single player, but it otherwise works exactly like a Bounty contract.

Secure Intel — Document symbol

This one shares a name and symbol with the Warzone 2.0 contract, so you basically already know what to expect. Go to locations, grab the intel, and take them to a final location to upload them. The only twist is that, being the DMZ, that final location you need to go to is protected by AI soldiers you will need to contend with.

Raid Weapon Stash — Flag symbol

This is the contract you want if you’re trying to secure some good weapons in the DMZ, and is rare in that you get more than just money for completing it, though it isn’t without risk. Like most contracts in the DMZ, the weapon stash you’ll be directed to will have some AI resistance to contend with. Clear them out, get your cash plus the weapons to carry you through the rest of the match.

