Now that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 has been out for a little while, we’ve got a clearer sense of the game’s weapon meta. There are some clear winners that carry over from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but there are other top-tier weapons that might surprise you. Of course, the weapon meta constantly shifts as Activision updates the way firearms perform, so we’ll make sure to keep this up to date with each new patch.

These are the best Warzone 2.0 weapons for Season 1, categorized by weapon type. Keep in mind, some categories will be skipped, as they don’t have any viable — let alone meta — options at the moment.

Recommended reading:

Assault rifles

TAQ-56

The TAQ-56 is absolutely the best assault rifle in the game currently. It’s easy to use, has very little recoil and kick, offers a fast time to kill (TTK), and has very clean iron sights, saving you a weapon attachment slot. This weapon has a lot going for it, as it’s a versatile, practical choice in the Assault Rifle category.

Kastov 762

Though the TAQ-56 is easily the best for many situations, the Kastov 762 does actually perform better in certain scenarios. The Kastov 762 has better TTKs than the TAQ, between 30 and 45 meters, and technically deals more damage across the board. Of course, since the Kastov is basically an AK-47, it’s a lot slower and has noticeably more recoil, so it’s not as overpowered as it seems. Still, it’s a great alternative to the TAQ-56 if you’re a higher-skill player.

SMGs

Fennec 45

Technically, the Fennec 45 has one of the best TTKs up close, thanks to its ridiculous rate of fire of around 1091 RPM. So, at least on paper, it’s a meta weapon that you should absolutely use, especially since you’ll likely win most of your 1v1 gunfights with it. The catch is that this weapon has a low mag size that caps at 45, meaning you’ll blow through ammo very quickly. With that in mind, it’s not as practical in Trios or Quads, as you’ll likely need to reload after each elimination. Still, for Solos, Duos, and 1v1 situations, this thing is untouchable.

Lachmann Sub

For a more practical option, we recommend the Lachmann Sub (essentially the MP5). This weapon has comparable TTKs to the Fennec and a slower rate of fire, meaning it’s a little less forgiving, but it won’t blow through ammo as quickly. The Lachmann has plenty of power and even works well at midrange, making it a versatile option. It’s a little harder to use than the Fennec, but if you plan on playing Trios or Quads, the Lachmann is the way to go.

LMGs

RPK

When it comes to range, practicality, and ease of use, few weapons even come close to the RPK. This LMG is easily one of the best in the game, excelling the most between 45 and 60 meters. Since it’s an LMG, it’s a slower option for sure, but as long as you’re already aiming at someone before they see you, you’ll likely win the gunfight.

RAAL MG

The RAAL MG is technically more powerful than the RPK, offering better TTKs in most situations. It’s dominant up close, at midrange, and even from afar, with faster bullet velocity than the RPK. However, this weapon feels much slower in nearly every way, which could make the difference between winning and losing a gunfight. It has sluggish ADS speed, reload times, sprint-to-fire speed, and overall mobility, so it definitely has its downsides. However, once you actually connect with your shots, this weapon is absurdly good.

Marksman Rifles

EBR 14

Since most of your engagements in Warzone 2.0 will occur at long range, it’s a good idea to have a semi-auto rifle to secure eliminations from afar. That’s where the EBR-14 comes in, offering tremendous damage and ease of use, allowing you to quickly pull off follow-up shots with ease. It’s a little harder to use than an assault rifle, but if you can spam the trigger fast enough, you’ll dominate with the EBR-14.

Sniper Rifles

Victus XMR

While many sniper rifles in the game are powerful, the entire category is a bit underused since they no longer secure one-hit eliminations to a fully plated enemy. The exception is the Victus XMR rifle, which is available as part of the Season 1 battle pass. It has fast bullet velocity, great handling, and is the most practical out of all the snipers in the game. It’s a bit slower, sure, but that’s a small price to pay since you can down players in one shot. If Activision updates other snipers to do the same, the sniper meta will surely look different, but for now, the Victus XMR is the clear winner.

Editors' Recommendations