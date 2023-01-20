Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be entering its second season, and while Activision hasn’t officially unveiled the contents of the update, the company did make a few announcements to stir up excitement. Much like you’d expect with live-service games, Call of Duty is built on a seasonal system, wherein the game gets major content drops with each update.

Season 2 is gearing up for launch after a short delay, and for many fans, it’s a make-or-break scenario, because reception to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has been middling thus far.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Season 2 release date

Initially, Season 2 was supposed to launch on February 1, 2023 — at least according to the in-game battle pass countdown timer. But then, following player feedback and the pile of bugs in the game at launch, Activision decided to delay the season to February 15, 2023.

The company revealed this via Twitter.

To mitigate the bad news, Activision did share a sprinkle of information about what to expect from Season 2.

Season 2 features

1v1’s are back in Battle Royale. Gulag updates are coming in Season 02. We’ll be sharing more details about this in next week’s studio blog.@RavenSoftware — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 19, 2023

With each season, Call of Duty receives new weapons, multiplayer maps, Operators, modes, and major changes to gameplay. While a specific road map hasn’t been revealed, the company did confirm that a slew of new features is coming.

One new confirmed mechanic is the return of 1v1 Gulags, which were featured in the original Warzone. In Warzone 2.0, the base Gulag is designed for 2v2, which players were not happy with.

Aside from that, several leaks point to the existence of new weapons including a crossbow and the Vepr-12 shotgun. And apparently, the classic Castle map is said to be returning, perhaps as part of the new small-scale Warzone 2.0 Resurgence mode.

Activision says it’s listening to the community and will implement new features based on feedback from players. We will update this article as more information about Season 2 becomes available.

