Watch the Bethesda E3 2018 press conference right here

Bethesda once again returns to E3 2018 with its own special “E3 Showcase,” where the company will show off the previously announced titles it has in development, as well as a few surprises to get fans cheering from their seats. If you can’t attend the event, you will still be able to experience the show with your pals at Digital Trends.

The Bethesda E3 Showcase will begin on Sunday, June 10 at 9:30 p.m. ET, and we’ll be livestreaming the event on this page. Alongside the announcements, you’ll get live reactions from senior editor Matt Smith and staff writers Will Fulton and Brendan Hesse.

The event itself will be hosted by Pete Hines, the senior VP of marketing and communications at Bethesda. The company’s press conferences often see developers get onstage to talk about their games, as well, so expect Fallout and Elder Scrolls mastermind Todd Howard to make an appearance at some point.

Bethesda’s shows typically give us long looks at gameplay for its upcoming titles, sometimes even from games that hadn’t previously been announced. We know that Rage 2 will be making an appearance at the show, and we can’t wait to see what Id Software and Avalanche Studios have done to inject new life into the series. Fallout 76 will also be shown for the first time, and we know absolutely nothing about it — rumors suggest it could be an online survival game rather than a traditional single-player role-playing game, and it seems unlikely that a full-fledged Fallout sequel would be very far along in development.

As far as what else Bethesda will show during the event, the possibilities are endless. We expect there to be something related to Prey at the show, and it is possible we get the first taste of a new Elder Scrolls game or Bethesda Game Studios’ “Starfield” project. It has also been more than two years since the release of Doom, so a sequel seems like it could be ready for primetime.

No matter what ends up getting announced, we want to know the game you were most surprised or excited to see at the show. Let us know in the comments after the press conference has ended!