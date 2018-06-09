Watch and react to EA Play right here with us

Share

Electronic Arts has forgone traditional E3 in recent years in favor of its own adjacent event at the Hollywood Palladium dubbed EA Play. In theory, EA Play is the company’s way of differentiating itself from other major studios, giving itself its own space. In practice, it’s actually not that different at all, and we’re treating it as such for our livestream. And we would like you to watch EA’s press conference with us. Would you kindly?

EA’s press conference kicks off the E3 festivities on June 9, at 11 a.m. PT. Join senior editor Matt Smith, staff writer Will Nicol, and social media guru Riley Winn for live reactions and commentary to all of EA’s announcements and trailers. We’re livestreaming on Twitch, which you can watch right here in this post. You can also keep up with gaming editor Mike Epstein, staff writer Will Fulton, and freelance contributor Phil Hornshaw on Twitter, as they live-tweet their reactions from the Hollywood Palladium. If you don’t want to watch the show with us, you have plenty of streaming options. Along with watching on EA’s website, you can view the event on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and weirdly enough, Instagram.

We wrote a detailed expectations post for the EA Play showcase that you can dig into before the event. The heavy hitters will be Battlefield V, the first-person shooter’s return to World War II, and Anthem, BioWare’s open-world adventure that seeks to capitalize on the shared world model success of games like Destiny 2 and The Division. Of course, we will get to see the next round of EA Sports sims. FIFA and Madden have reached new heights in recent years, so it will be cool to see what EA is doing to make those sims even better. We also could see the yet-to-be-announced, but probably happening Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 3.

Keep this page bookmarked for our stream and reactions. If you like hanging out with us for EA Play, we’re following the same streaming format for all of the major press events (except for Square Enix). And don’t forget to let us know what your favorite part of EA Play was in the comments below!