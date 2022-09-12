State of Play September 2022: how to watch, what to expect

Hot off the heels of Nintendo’s Direct announcement, PlayStation is holding a surprise State of Play this week. An official PlayStation blog states that the upcoming stream is set to be somewhat of a pre-show for the impending Tokyo Game Show event on September 15-18. There’s going to be a lot of focus on PlayStation’s Japanese partners as well as some updates on Sony’s latest VR headset.

Here’s how to watch the surprise show and what to expect from it.

When is State of Play?

The State of Play is to take place on September 13. The broadcast begins at 3:00 p.m. PT. PlayStation’s blog also confirms that it will last around 20 minutes, making it half the length of Nintendo’s show on the same day.

How to watch State of Play

As always, the event’s stream will take place on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. There’s no word on whether or not it will broadcast on other social media streaming platforms.

What to expect from State of Play

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1Cy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

While everyone is waiting on more news from God of War: Ragnarok, this event likely isn’t focusing on that. The September State of Play showcase highlights various updates from Japanese PlayStation partners. PlayStation’s blog also announced that there will also be a few surprises from other global developers. This mostly leaves us in the dark on what may appear but one easy guess could be a look at some upcoming Final Fantasy content from the various titles coming soon from the series. Perhaps we’ll get an official release date for the upcoming Crisis Core remake?

We’re also going to get some form of update on the PlayStation VR2 at the show. Sony notes that the broadcast will have news on the device, or at least software that’ll appear on it, as well as games for both PS4 and PS5.

