Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch and what to expect

After a long summer of waiting, we’re finally getting a full-sized Nintendo Direct on September 13. The presentation will mostly focus on games launching on Nintendo Switch this winter, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have some surprises in store for viewers. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect.

When is the September Nintendo Direct?

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

You can catch the Direct on Nintendo’s YouTube channel at 7 a.m. PT, and it will last 40 minutes. It’s worth noting that this will be a livestream everywhere except for the U.K., which will be published as a video instead at 8 a.m. PT, due to the recent passing of the Queen.

What to expect from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

As for what Nintendo will show, the two biggest games that are launching this fall are Bayonetta 3 and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so they will most likely make an appearance there. Advance Wars was also delayed from Spring 2022 indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine, so it might possibly see a new release date in this presentation. Harvestella is launching on Nintendo Switch and PC in November, so there could be a deeper dive into that game as well.

There are rumors of Zelda and Metroid remasters for the Switch floating around the internet. In particular, the rumors indicate that the Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess are the two games that will receive direct ports, similar to how The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword did. Furthermore, 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Nintendo GameCube classic Metroid Prime, and a remaster of that game is reportedly set to launch in November to commemorate the milestone.

What not to expect from the September 2022 Nintendo Direct

Looking ahead, it’s possible that more information on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will be revealed during the presentation, too, as the winter period also includes early 2023. However, it’s not a surefire bet given that Nintendo delayed the release to the spring period.

