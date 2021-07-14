While physical media will almost certainly be around for several years to come, the video game industry has made significant strides toward an all-digital future. But beyond that, the concept of subscription services — particularly in the world of video games — has been brought to the forefront in recent years. While services like Xbox Game Pass and, to a lesser extent, PlayStation Now are leading the charge, there are other options you might be less familiar with.

One example is EA Play, publisher Electronic Arts’ video game subscription service. EA has been less than a fan-favorite publisher over the years, but there’s no denying the quality of games under the company’s belt. Because of that, you might consider subscribing to EA Play. Before you do, it’s a good idea to have all the information you’ll need to make an informed decision, and that’s where we come in. Here’s everything you need to know about EA Play.

What is EA Play?

Much like PS Now and Xbox Game Pass, EA Play is a subscription service available across many platforms. The service grants you access to a huge library of EA games, along with trials and early access to new releases and even discounts on digital purchases. This service is great for players who want to play EA games without breaking the bank. The list of games is fairly diverse, giving you a slew of newer and older titles across multiple generations.

We’ll get into the list of games below, but suffice it to say that pretty much every notable EA release from the past few generations are available on the service. This subscription model has become immensely popular, as it eliminates the need to spend $60 on a brand new game. Granted, you won’t technically own these titles, and if your membership expires, you’ll lose access to the games. But for many, this isn’t a big deal since most just want to play games at an affordable price.

Not only does the service give you access to EA’s “Vault” of games, but you also get a 10% discount on new EA titles for purchase. This includes DLC, as well.

How much does EA Play cost?

If you’re still interested in the service, your next concern is probably the cost. Fortunately, it’s one of the less expensive services, making it easier to make a decision. There are two plans available. One is $5 per month or $30 annually. Of course, if you pay for the $30 upfront, it’s a 50% savings than if you pay monthly. Either way, it’s easier to justify a $30 purchase to gain access to a slew of games rather than paying $60 for one.

Which games are available through EA Play?

Of course, the other major factor you should consider — aside from cost — is the list of games available through EA Play. We won’t list all of them here — there are too many of them — but there are several notable inclusions we’ll make note of. One great thing is that you can use EA Play to get the most recent annualized sports games like Madden NFL, NHL, and FIFA. They aren’t available day and date, but if you wait a few months, they’ll become playable at no additional cost. For instance, as of July, you can play all the most recent EA Sports titles through the service.

Aside from that, here are a handful of notable games available through EA Play:

Battlefield V

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Dead Space

Dragon Age: Inquisition

EA Sports UFC 3

FIFA 21

Mass Effect

Mirror’s Edge

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

NHL 21

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

Skate 3

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Sims 4

Titanfall 2

Keep in mind that there are dozens of others, with more being added as time goes on.

On which platforms is EA Play available?

EA Play is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam and Origin.

One major factor that has boosted EA Play’s subscriber count is that it’s included with Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (but not regular Xbox Game Pass for console). So, if you’re an Xbox player, you likely already have access to all of these EA Play titles at no additional cost. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about PlayStation players. And since many of these games are meant for more powerful hardware, the service is not available on Nintendo Switch since the system simply can’t run the majority of the games on EA Play.

On a final note, do keep in mind the game selection differs slightly from platform to platform, so check out the full list on the EA Play site.

What other perks does EA Play offer?

Aside from discounts and a huge library of games to choose from, EA Play has other perks as well. By being a member, you gain access to exclusive rewards and, as EA refers to it, “member-only content.” It also gives members a 10-hour trial for select new games around the time of launch. The beauty of this perk is that you get access prior to a game’s official launch, and your progress carries over if you buy the full version.

In addition, EA Play Pro, which is available only for PC, gives you access to the premium editions of all applicable games, which often feature season passes and extra DLC. Better yet is that this does give you access to all new releases and costs $15 per month or $100 annually. EA Play Pro is not available for consoles at this time.

