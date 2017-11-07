‘Wolfenstein II’ unlocks the vault, adds new game modes in update

It has only been a little more than a week since the launch of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and a new update is making it a little bit bigger. With Bethesda’s latest patch comes some PC fixes, Xbox One X support, and a peek inside the game’s mysterious vault.

According to the official 1.02 patch notes (via IGN), the vault in Wolfenstein II‘s main menu and between-mission hub area is now unlocked. Replacing the timer in the menu is the “SAS Machine.” By selecting it, players take part in 10 new combat simulations with leaderboard functionality. The only prerequisite to unlocking the vault is progressing to chapter 2 in the main campaign.

Season pass holders and pre-ordered copies also gain Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero. In this opening DLC mission, players are introduced to American heroes Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant, and Gerald Wilkins as they fight against the Nazi tyranny for liberty. Each character has unique abilities and guns for taking down the enemy. The three future episodes of The Freedom Chronicles will focus on each of the three American heroes as they take back America from three different locals.

In addition to extra content, Wolfenstein II also received a number of new fixes. For those who purchased a new Xbox One X, Bethesda has added 4K resolution support as well as dynamic resolution scaling.

For PC players, improvements include improved stability and fixes to the skybox and menus. In order to improve stability on Nvidia 10-series GPUs, Bethesda temporarily disabled async compute until a driver fix is available. Anyone who was repeatedly met with a forced driver update warning message can now manually bypass it to continue playing the game. Additional stability improvements include fixed scaling issues while gaming in 4K.

Wolfenstein II released on October 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. A port for the Nintendo Switch is currently in the works with a scheduled release in 2018.

We gave the sequel high praise for its “engaging and human characters” and the “fun, kinetic shooting action.” Check out our full review to see why killing Nazis has never been more fun than in Wolfenstein II.