The best Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deals you can shop

Xbox Game Pass, the successor to Xbox Live Gold, gives Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One owners access to online multiplayer, as well as free games across each of the subscription’s tiers. If you’ve just purchased the console from Xbox Series X Black Friday deals, or if you’ve had it for a while now but you’re not yet an Xbox Game Pass member, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of the discounts of the shopping holiday to sign up for the service. You won’t regret it if you do as you’ll be able to make the most out of your Xbox, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday because once these bargains are gone, we’re not sure if you’ll get another chance at them on Cyber Monday.

Our favorite Xbox Game Pass Black Friday deal

There are two tiers to an Xbox Game Pass membership, and the cheaper option is Xbox Game Pass Core. Replacing Xbox Live Gold, the subscription will allow you to play with your friends in online multiplayer modes, while also granting access to a limited downloadable game library that includes Fallout 4, Gears 5, and Halo 5: Guardians. You’ll also receive additional deals on the Microsoft Store, for additional value on the membership. Originally priced at $60 per year, you can currently get a 12-month Xbox Game Pass Core subscription from CDKeys for just $48, for savings of $12.

More Xbox Live Black Friday deals you can shop

For even more out of your Xbox Game Pass membership, go for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In addition to all the benefits of Xbox Game Pass Core, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will gain access to a larger downloadable game library, a streaming game library, and you can play these titles on your PC with no extra charge. You’ll also get EA Play, a service that offers EA games and the publisher’s online service. An Xbox Game Pass Core subscription usually costs $10 per month, while an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is normally $17 per month. If you don’t own an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S yet, you can get Xbox Game Pass with your purchase of either console as well.

