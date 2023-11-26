Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals: Consoles, games, and accessories

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If, for any chance, you were worried that the best deals on Xbox products were over with Black Friday behind us, you’re worries were very fortunately unfounded. For the Cyber Monday deals event, we’re seeing lots of great options for Xbox Series X consoles, games, and accessories. That makes this an excellent time to either grab the system, expand your collection for it, or expand its power.

Best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals

Some of the best Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals include bundles with games. It’s worth noting that when you buy the console, normally, it does not come with any games. This is an excellent opportunity to take it right home, set it up, and dive into a game. Here are the deals we found:

Xbox Series X 1TB —

Xbox Series X 1TB with Diablo IV —

Xbox Series X 1TB with 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold —

Best Xbox Series X game Cyber Monday deals

There are a ton of Xbox Series X game Cyber Monday deals, more than what we could cover here, but here are a few of our top picks:

Steelrising —

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Edition —

EA Sports FC 24 —

Resident Evil 4 —

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition —

Elden Ring —

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition —

Diablo IV —

Starfield —

Don't Miss:

Best Xbox Series X accessory Cyber Monday deals

Accessories are always good to have, like more storage, controllers, chargers, and beyond. If you want to talk to your buddies while you play online, you might consider these Cyber Monday gaming headset deals. Here are all of the best Xbox Series X accessory Cyber Monday deals we’ve found:

Rocketfish rechargeable battery pack —

HyperX Cloud Stinger wired gaming headset —

RIIG 800 Pro HX wireless gaming headset for Xbox —

Seagate 1TB storage expansion card for Xbox Series X | S —

Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel and magnetic pedals —

If you’re not sold on the Xbox Series X there are also some great Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals happening now. And if you’re after a different console, don’t miss these Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals. Switch is a great choice if you want a capable handheld, you can play anywhere, which the Xbox can’t do.

Editors' Recommendations