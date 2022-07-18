Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The mid-July games coming to Xbox Game Pass have been announced and they include Inside, Watch Dogs 2, As Dusk Falls, and more.

Starting on July 19, Game Pass subscribers will get access to six titles, including As Dusk Falls as a day-one launch. This interactive drama is the most interesting addition of the group thanks to a unique art style and story that follows two families over the course of 30 years. Like other narrative adventure games, As Dusk Falls is heavily choice-based, with multiple outcomes that are dependent on how you choose to progress.

Watch Dogs 2 is the biggest title in the batch, as it continues Microsoft’s ongoing partnership with Ubisoft. It’ll join other Ubisoft games on the service, including For Honor and Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The full lineup of games include six titles.

Watch Dogs 2 (cloud, console, and PC on July 19)

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC on July 19)

As Dusk Falls (cloud, console, and PC on July 19)

Torment: Tides of Numenera (cloud and console on July 21)

MotoGP 22 (cloud, console, and PC on July 21)

Inside (cloud, console, and PC on July 29)

We also have the lineup of games set to leave Game Pass on July 31. Make sure to play or purchase these titles with the 20% discount before they leave. Thankfully, the list isn’t very long this time around, though it includes a few cult favorites.

Dodgeball Academia

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Omno

Raji: An Ancient Epic

This is another solid slate of games coming to Game Pass, though not one of its strongest, especially coming off the recent news that Xbox Gold subscribers will no longer be getting 360 games as part of their monthly games starting in October.

